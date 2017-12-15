Evans police continue to seek public’s help to find missing woman

Evans police continue to look for a local woman missing since October.

Evans resident Lydia Gutierrez was last seen in the area of 37th Street and U.S. 85 on Sept. 29, wearing a blue hoodie, a white shirt and blue jeans.

Because bird hunters will be out increasingly in remote areas during hunting season, the Evans Police Department asks that hunters be aware of this description and report any possible sign that Gutierrez might have been in an area they are sporting, according to a news release.

There is no indication of foul play at this time, however, if anyone has any possible information regarding Gutierrez's whereabouts, they should contact Detective Joseph Kauffman with the Evans Police Department at (970) 475-1162 or at jkauffman@evanscolorado.gov. Information can also be sent to Weld County Dispatch at (970) 356-1212, Ext. 4.