Five of Archie Ruibal’s brothers fought in foreign wars. His quest to learn more about them brought their stories to light

The wreaths were paid for by donations of $15 each to the local Wreaths Across America organizations at each cemetery. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m., with the wreath-laying immediately following.

In addition to the graves at Linn Grove in Greeley, two other area cemeteries will participate for the first time: Evans Cemetery and Sunset Memorial Gardens in west Greeley.

Wreaths Across America volunteers will place wreaths Saturday morning at graves of military veterans buried in Weld County, and cemeteries around the world will have American veterans’ graves marked.

They never talked about it. Five of Archie Ruibal's brothers — he has eight, plus one sister ­— fought in some of the harshest battles of three of the United States' biggest wars, and four of them came home.

But in the decades after, Archie barely heard a word from Joe, who fought in World War II; Domingo, who fought in the Korean War; Arthur, who was in Korea and Vietnam; or Theodore, of whose service record Archie is unsure. He knew little about the fate of his brother John, who was killed in WWII during the Allied breakout from Normandy.

For a long time, he laid wreaths on their graves at Linn Grove Cemetery, like he will today as part of Wreaths Across America, having seen only the effects war had on them. Before Domingo died in 2004, he gave Archie an envelope and told him to take care of it. Archie filed it away and forgot about it. Then, in 2012, Archie's wife died.

"I gave up," he said. "I didn't give a damn for nothing."

He was cleaning her possessions out of their house when he found something tucked away in a closet — Domingo's envelope. Archie finally opened it. Inside, he saw his brother's Navy discharge papers. That gave him a new purpose. Archie, 85, and his sister Charlotte, 93, are the only Ruibal siblings left. He knows he doesn't have much longer to live. So Archie has dedicated his life to unearthing his brothers' military exploits, requesting their discharge papers and medal citations, an enervating but frustrating quest that isn't close to done.

"I wanna get them some doggone credit for what they did," he said. "They went through hell."

John went through the hell of driving the Nazis from France back to Germany. He enlisted in the Army in 1942 and trained in Texas, Louisiana and California before he shipped to England. The last time the family saw him, he told Charlotte, who was a senior at what is now Greeley Central High School, that she'd better graduate, or she'd catch hell from him. Charlotte had just graduated when John landed at Utah Beach with the 90th Division of the 358th Infantry Regiment two days after D-Day. His unit saw its first combat less than 24 hours later.

The weeks after D-Day were a brutal, repetitive slog through Normandy's hedgerows and ditches, which the Nazis used to ambush the Allies with artillery and machine guns.

In early July, John's regiment attacked a hill called Mont Castre, from which the Nazis directed artillery onto Allied forces all around Normandy. On July 6, John's division attacked Mont Castre from the east, fought through Fallschirmjägers — Nazi paratroopers — to the top and withstood a formidable artillery bombardment as the Nazis prepared a counterattack. John was killed sometime that day, one of the 5,000-plus casualties his division suffered taking the hill. His family never found out how he died. They learned about John's death three weeks later, when the Army delivered a telegram to their house. Archie was 10.

Six years later, Domingo went through a frozen hell at the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea, where he was temporarily assigned to do reconnaissance for the 1st Marine Division. The Korean War was nearly won; U.S. and South Korean forces had launched a surprise offensive at Incheon and swept through North Korea, nearly to the border with China. But in October 1950, China entered the war on the North Korean side, drove U.S. and South Korean forces back and turned the conflict into a bloody stalemate. In November 1950, 120,000 Chinese ambushed and surrounded 30,000 Marines, including Domingo, at Chosin.

They fought for two and a half weeks in temperatures as cold as 40 degrees below zero. The ground was too cold to dig foxholes. Gun parts stuck together. Morphine and blood froze to the point of uselessness. Nearly 30,000 men on both sides suffered frostbite. The combat ranged over a series of desolate hills as the Marines beat back endless human wave attacks until they were forced to retreat to the port of Hungnam and evacuate. Domingo arrived safely in Japan on Christmas Day.

Arthur was in Korea, too, though Archie hasn't found his service record from that time. Unlike his brothers, Arthur spent 26 years in the Army, which took him to Vietnam. He was a medic in Company A of the 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, which saw its first combat less than a day after it got to Vietnam and spent its time engaged in savage combat in the Mekong Delta. In March 1968, it fought in one of the bloodiest single encounters of the war for the U.S., with 49 men killed and 24 wounded in a matter of hours after an ambush by Viet Cong forces. And Arthur's war didn't end when he came home in 1972; people spat on him and called him a baby-killer, Archie said. They didn't know he was a medic.

"He was out there saving lives," Archie said sadly. "He wasn't killing anyone."

Before Archie found Domingo's discharge papers and started researching his brothers' service, all he knew about their military careers were the wounds they brought home. Arthur and Domingo had numerous stress-induced heart attacks, and Arthur was exposed to the carcinogenic herbicide Agent Orange in Vietnam.

Archie still doesn't know as much as he wants to. He knows almost nothing about the careers of his other two brothers who served, Joe and Theodore. When he started looking into them, he was told the building that contained their records had burned down.

Archie is still trying to learn more about his brothers' medals, too. He knows Arthur and Domingo both were awarded the Silver Star, the third-highest combat honor the U.S. military can bestow. But when he inquired about Domingo's, he was told the citation was classified. He's still bothered by that, and he's still digging for information.

Knowing what he does about his brothers' service makes Archie's yearly ritual of laying wreaths on their graves more important to him. He's the only member of his family to have done it every year since 1948, when John's body was repatriated from France. Now, he takes his great-grandson, Lucas — John's middle name — with him, so someone will carry on the tradition after he's gone. Archie just wishes that his parents could have known what happened.

"They went through a lot of pain," he said. "And they never knew what their sons did."

But now, thanks to Archie, the world knows.

— Tommy Wood covers education and Evans city government for The Tribune. You can reach him at (970) 392-4470, twood@greelytribune.com or on Twitter @woodstein72.