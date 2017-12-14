Fort Collins considers changing codes on oil and gas buffers

Fort Collins city officials are asking the public for input on a plan to increase buffers between new development and active oil and gas wells and decreasing buffers for plugged and abandoned wells.

The Coloradoan reported Wednesday the two proposed land use code changes would increase buffers from 350 feet to 500 feet for new residential and commercial development near active wells and lower buffers from 350 feet to 100 feet for new development near wells that are plugged and abandoned.

By increasing the buffers, the code will match state regulations on new wells.

Residents, property owners and stakeholders have until Jan. 11 to ask questions or comment on the proposals in person or online.