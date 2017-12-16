Girls hoops defeats Rocky Mountain; boys hoops falls to Wyoming team

BOYS HOOPS

Campbell County (Wyo.) 75, Windsor 68: In Windsor, the Wizards trailed for slim margins throughout, in the first day of their home tournament, the Power 2 Play Winter Showcase.

Campbell County tied or outscored Windsor in every quarter.

The Wizards fell to 4-1 overall and will play Lincoln at 7 tonight in the tournament.

CCHS 20 15 18 22 — 75

WHS 19 14 18 17 — 68

WHS — Tyler Mcginnis 9 2-2 23, Kirk Relford 4 6-7 16, Lance Mcginnis 6 1-1 14, Chase Lanckriet 3 0-2 6, Brayden Pedersen 2 0-0 4, Matt Scoggin 0 3-4 3, Brennen Seyboldt 1 0-0 2, Nate Huntsman 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 12-16 68

3-point field goals — WHS 6 (T.Mcginnis 3, Relford 2, L. Mcginnis).

Total fouls — WHS 14.

GIRLS HOOPS

Windsor 57, Rocky Mountain 45: In Fort Collins, Windsor (4-1) jumped on Rocky Mountain early to take a 17-point lead into halftime and never look back.

Ally Kennis and Hollie Hoffman both poured in 11 points, and Kennis added 10 rebounds.

Windsor plays again today in the finals of the Play 2 Play Winter Showcase against either Fossil Ridge or Cheyenne East.

WHS 15 18 14 10 — 45

RMHS 9 7 17 12 — 57

WHS — Chaynee Kingsbury 2 0-0 5, Hollie Hoffman 4 2-2 11, Karly Mathern 3 2-3 8, Karee Porth 0 0-0 0, Michaela Moran 3 0-1 7, Madi Denzel 2 2-2 6, Taylor Kramer 3 1-1 7, Aubree Porth 0 2-2 2, Ally Kennis 4 1-1 11. Totals 21 10-12 57

3-point field goals — WHS 5 (Kennis 2).

Total fouls — WHS 15.