Gone Hunting: Longtime hunter worries that access to his sport is too expensive for the average hunter

"Money talks, but it don't sing and dance, and it don't walk."

Neil Diamond had no idea how wrong the lyrics to his hit tune were when it comes to hunting.

Money talks, dances, sings and walks, and it is killing the sport of hunting as we knew it, as my generation, the boomer generation, knew it.

Access to good hunting opportunities is out of reach for the average American hunter.

“Pheasants and deer are seen as a cash crop. Why not charge $3,000 for a deer hunt or $300 per day for a pheasant hunt?”

Pheasants Forever, one of our largest conservation organizations, tells us that the sale of hunting licenses nationwide in 1970 was in the neighborhood of 40 million. Just a couple of years ago, license sales were at 10.5 million.

That's a 75 percent loss in just about 50 years.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service estimates that 33 states had declines in hunting license sales in the last two decades.

Sadly said, a generation of hunters has been lost.

Access, in my opinion, is the number-one reason for the decline in interest in sport hunting.

Hunting's popularity has waned across much of the country as housing tracts replace forests and fields. There isn't as much land on which to hunt, and hunters are being priced out of the land that's left.

It is difficult to find a suitable place to hunt that does not cost $300 per day, per gun. You may have to pay $4,000 to $8,000 for a once-in-a-lifetime big-game hunt. Money not only talks, it sings and dances.

"Leased—No Hunting" is a sign that I rarely saw 35 years ago. Today it is as common as tumbleweed.

As a young man I never found it difficult to approach a landowner about hunting privileges, even if the land was posted "no hunting."

Most landowners do not have a problem with one hunter and his or her dog hunting on their land. However, if the property is leased, the landowner has generally given up control of the land and is unable to grant privileges.

A landowner and good friend who I have hunted with for nearly 30 years received an offer to lease his quality pheasant hunting property to an "Outdoors" group. The offer stated that his property would be included in a group of properties that would be managed by their "outdoors group." The benefit would be a cash amount along with hunting rights on other properties. It's hard to turn that down. Many landowners have accepted these offers. The drawback is that he would need to schedule times with the group, including times he would want to hunt his own property, and there would be a fee to hunt his own land.

I do not have an answer to this dilemma. The farmer is not to blame. Pheasants and deer are seen as a cash crop. Why not charge $3,000 for a deer hunt or $300 per day for a pheasant hunt?

But the problem is, a 25-year-old person just getting started in life cannot afford to participate or compete with "leasing" for hunting privileges.

To make matters worse, there are those who can afford to just go out and purchase their hunting heavens. This is happening more often than ever before. This prices out everyone else: This ground is taken out of the hunting picture for the average hunter but even more problematic, prices paid are so inflated that it drives the price of properties around it out of reach for the neighboring landowners who wish to farm the land.

There are states that are trying their darndest to counter the access problem. I have used several of these programs. The states are aware of what is wrong with hunting today. These are a valiant effort in a losing battle with the almighty dollar.

Some states offer "walk-in access" programs, where they give landowners a stipend for allowing hunters to walk-in and hunt. Some also offer public hunting in places such as some state wildlife areas. These allow hunters to make a reservation and hunt a spot for a nominal fee or for free.

These are nice gestures. They do provide some access to hunting, but they are also generally over-hunted because public opportunities are so rare. When land is over-hunted, game birds and animals such as deer learn to avoid them. Most hunters will go home unhappy this way.

Hunting already has to compete with a lot of other interests in order to grow or simply maintain the numbers it has now. Many from the millennial generation just do not seem to care. They have been smart-phoned. It is much easier for them to sit in front of monitors, small or large, than go out to hunt. If they can't afford it, it gives them an excuse to stay indoors.

Aging hunters hang up their guns, and youngsters sit down in front of Facebook or the latest video game rather than venture outdoors.

If there's no land available, or if it's too expensive, this is probably what we can expect for the future.

Money talks, sings, dances and is killing hunting. Hunting is dying a slow death. Hunting as I have known it will not be around for my grandchildren, and that saddens me.

— Jim Vanek is a longtime hunter and former Greeley resident. He can be reached at kimosabe14@msn.com.