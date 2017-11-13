GOP gubernatorial candidates agree to agree on most issues at Republican Women of Weld County forum

Meet the candidates

Here are the Republican candidates (so far) for governor of Colorado:

Steve Barlock — Denver co-chairman of President Donald Trump’s campaign in Colorado, Barlock says on his website he’s the only Republican candidate who was loyal to Trump from the beginning. “I will be the only candidate who truly believes in making America great again.”

Cynthia Coffman — The attorney general of Colorado, Coffman has been in the legal field throughout her professional life, including work for the legislative council, work as counsel for Gov. Bill Owens and 10 years as chief deputy attorney general in Colorado. Coffman declined the Republican Women of Weld County invitation for the forum.

Lew Gaiter III — A Larimer County commissioner, Gaiter is the president of Colorado Counties, Inc., and spent 25 years as a ski patroller, according to his website. Experience on numerous boards and commissions through the years.

Greg Lopez — A former mayor of Parker, Lopez is also the former director of the Colorado branch of the U.S. Small Business Administration. Lopez is from a family of migrant workers, and says hard work and perseverance allowed him and his family to embrace the American dream.

Victor Mitchell — A millionaire private businessman, Mitchell has also served one term in the state legislature. Mitchell has already been critical of his fellow Republican gubernatorial candidates. Mitchell, according to the Denver Post, made a big splash this past summer, loaning his own campaign $3 million to get a jumpstart on the rest of the field.

Doug Robinson — A Michigan native, Robinson spent his career in finance, even starting his own company in Colorado. Robinson is also Mitt Romney’s nephew.

Walker Stapleton — Colorado’s treasurer, Stapleton spent time in the startup tech world in California and is a Bush family relative. Stapleton attended private liberal arts school Williams College for his undergraduate degree, received a graduate degree in business economics from the London School of Economics and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Tom Tancredo — A two-time gubernatorial loser, Tancredo got into this year’s race after a meeting with Steve Bannon, the former White House adviser and executive chairman of Breitbart News. Tancredo is a former U.S. Congressman, serving 10 years in the U.S. House of Representatives.

*George Brauchler announced Monday he was dropping out of the race for governor and entering the race for Colorado attorney general.