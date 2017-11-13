GOP gubernatorial candidates agree to agree on most issues at Republican Women of Weld County forum
November 13, 2017
Meet the candidates
Here are the Republican candidates (so far) for governor of Colorado:
Steve Barlock — Denver co-chairman of President Donald Trump’s campaign in Colorado, Barlock says on his website he’s the only Republican candidate who was loyal to Trump from the beginning. “I will be the only candidate who truly believes in making America great again.”
Cynthia Coffman — The attorney general of Colorado, Coffman has been in the legal field throughout her professional life, including work for the legislative council, work as counsel for Gov. Bill Owens and 10 years as chief deputy attorney general in Colorado. Coffman declined the Republican Women of Weld County invitation for the forum.
Lew Gaiter III — A Larimer County commissioner, Gaiter is the president of Colorado Counties, Inc., and spent 25 years as a ski patroller, according to his website. Experience on numerous boards and commissions through the years.
Greg Lopez — A former mayor of Parker, Lopez is also the former director of the Colorado branch of the U.S. Small Business Administration. Lopez is from a family of migrant workers, and says hard work and perseverance allowed him and his family to embrace the American dream.
Victor Mitchell — A millionaire private businessman, Mitchell has also served one term in the state legislature. Mitchell has already been critical of his fellow Republican gubernatorial candidates. Mitchell, according to the Denver Post, made a big splash this past summer, loaning his own campaign $3 million to get a jumpstart on the rest of the field.
Doug Robinson — A Michigan native, Robinson spent his career in finance, even starting his own company in Colorado. Robinson is also Mitt Romney’s nephew.
Walker Stapleton — Colorado’s treasurer, Stapleton spent time in the startup tech world in California and is a Bush family relative. Stapleton attended private liberal arts school Williams College for his undergraduate degree, received a graduate degree in business economics from the London School of Economics and an MBA from Harvard Business School.
Tom Tancredo — A two-time gubernatorial loser, Tancredo got into this year’s race after a meeting with Steve Bannon, the former White House adviser and executive chairman of Breitbart News. Tancredo is a former U.S. Congressman, serving 10 years in the U.S. House of Representatives.
*George Brauchler announced Monday he was dropping out of the race for governor and entering the race for Colorado attorney general.
FORT LUPTON — Whether it was drug testing welfare recipients, hating teachers unions or cutting regulations, the Republican candidates for Colorado governor gathered Monday at an historic fort in Fort Lupton agreed on mostly everything.
The event, technically at Fort Lancaster Lupton, was the second for Republican Women of Weld County, which put it on and took a straw poll.
Walker Stapleton won that, in a landslide, with 42 votes compared with 15 for runner-up Tom Tancredo.
Cynthia Coffman didn't attend, and George Brauchler announced his withdrawl from the governor's race and entrance in the attorney general race Monday morning.
There was still star power, as Tancredo and Stapleton competed against five other gubernatorial hopefuls to be the most conservative — and most prepared — voice in the room.
Some questions ferreted answers out better than others.
The candidates were asked if they voted for Trump.
Larimer County Commissioner Lew Gaiter wouldn't answer, but said he supported the president.
Businessman Victor Mitchell said he didn't cast a vote for the Republican nominee for the first time in his life.
A resounding "yes" came from all other sides, including Steve Barlock, who has sought to strongly tie his name to Trump. He campaigned for Trump, and said in his opening remarks he didn't see a lot of familiar faces that were for Trump from the beginning.
Tancredo's opening remarks were reserved for illegal immigration, and crime.
The candidates were asked their views on education and water policy, and they were asked about their favorite book they've recently read. Tancredo named his own.
All of the candidates supported school choice, or vouchers, and they all seemed in agreement on vocational training rather than four-year degrees.
Reservoirs was the word of the day for candidates on water. There were more agreements:
Business could be boosted by cutting regulations (100,000 pages of them, Victor Mitchell said.)
Each candidate agreed to support the eventual Republican gubernatorial nominee (Tancredo, who has lost his bid for governor before, said he's proven it).
All agreed the Colorado Department of transportation didn't use money properly, or wasn't funded properly by the state (Barlock said Colorado's roads suck, saying he agreed with "the only thing George (Brauchler) said."
On whether increases in mental health issues were connected to legalized pot, all seemed puzzled but open to the possibility
Several times, Tancredo highlighted the agreement among candidates.
When it came to drug testing welfare recipients, which all candidates agreed with, Tancredo said, simply "Ditto."
— Tyler Silvy covers government and politics for The Greeley Tribune. Reach him at tsilvy@greeleytribune.com. Connect with him at Facebook.com/TylerSilvy or @TylerSilvy on Twitter.
