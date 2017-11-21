Grade levels mingle at Mountain View and Tozer as students create and complete projects they chose

Mountain View Elementary and Tozer Primary School work together to educate preschoolers through fifth-graders through project-based learning. For more information about the schools, go to tzmv.weldre4.org .

Cody Steen excitedly stuck a straw into a cupcake in his classroom at Mountain View Elementary on Monday afternoon.

As he drew it out, the fifth-grader quickly explained the project he and his classmates were working on. The different layers of the cupcake — brown and white with chocolate cake and frosting — filled the straw. Each layer, Cody said, represented different layers of the earth. The group was learning about fossil fuels.

Students at Mountain View and Tozer Primary School spent the day Monday and Tuesday working on project-based learning. Shelly Prenger, principal at Mountain View, said different grades were mixed together in the groups to further encourage learning about collaboration.

In Cody's classroom, he, a third-grader and a fourth-grader chatted amiably as they recorded their observations about their cupcake version of core samples.

While he and his group learned about fossil fuels, other students explored creative writing, created their own games, wrote their own computer code and solved math problems to open locked boxes — simulating an escape room, among other projects.

Prenger said the projects were intended to teach students critical thinking skills, as they worked together to solve a question in their chosen area of interest, like how to handle stress.

For one project, she said, students found ways to create something beautiful out of used magazines.

Both Prenger and Shelly Butcher, the principal at Tozer, said students were excited to put their energy toward something they chose. They often waved Prenger and Butcher over to their desks in their two buildings to tell them what they were doing.

"It feels good in the building today," Prenger said.

This was the third year for Mountain View to try the two-day focus on projects, and Tozer's first, but Prenger and Butcher said both schools try to focus on projects as a way for students to learn throughout the year.

"This has been so much fun," Butcher said, and many students agreed.

Some groups also invited guests to help them in their projects. Officer Chris Darcy, the school resource officer for the Windsor Police Department and the Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District, advised one group of students as they searched for clues about "What really happened to Humpty Dumpty."

After Cody finished demonstrating the mock core samples he and his group gathered, third-grader Ethan Mantle said he was enjoying working with students in other grades.

"It's really fun," he said.