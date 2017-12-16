Greeley Stampede calls for entrants in 2018 collectors pin design contest

The Greeley Stampede will hold a contest to decide the design for its 2018 collectors pin.

Design submissions are due Jan. 15 and must follow the theme "What Community Means to You."

A panel of judges will select the top five designs for online voters to pick the winner Jan. 17-21.

Organizers say the contest is open to northern Colorado residents of all ages and skill levels. The winner will be announced during the 2018 Greeley Stampede Kickoff Luncheon. The winner also will be able to choose two free concert tickets for the 2018 Greeley Stampede.

According to a release from the Stampede, contestants must keep designs limited to between one and three solid colors with no gradients or shadowing. Vector artwork is preferred, but not necessary.

Go to http://bit.ly/2j7TKGl for more information, including design guidelines.