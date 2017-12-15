Weld residents appointed to statewide boards, commissions by Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper

Gov. John Hickenlooper on Friday announced appointments to several boards and commissions, including the University of Northern Colorado Board of Trustees.

Dick Monfort, chairman of the UNC Board of Trustees, was reappointed to the board until Dec. 31, 2018. Monfort, co-owner of the Colorado Rockies and 1976 UNC alumnus, has served on the board since 1999.

Christine Scanlan, who has served on the board since 2013, was reappointed to a term that will expire Dec. 31, 2021. Scanlan is president of Keystone Center, a Colorado nonprofit focused on collaborative and sustainable solutions to energy, environmental and health issues.

Along with the two UNC Board of Trustees appointments, five Greeley and Weld County area residents were appointed to various boards and commissions.

» Board of Governors of the Colorado State University System — Steven Paul Gabel, of Eaton, will serve on this board as a member who has substantial experience in the production of agriculture.

» Executive Clemency Advisory Board — Alberto Dominguez, of Windsor, will serve on this board as a representative of law enforcement.

Recommended Stories For You

» Judicial District Nominating Commission — Robbyn Wacker, of Greeley, will serve as a non-attorney. She's a former provost for UNC.

» Pinnacol Assurance Board of Directors — Joseph Hoff, of Greeley, will serve as a farmer or employer whose liability is insured by Pinnacol.