Guide to staying in shape in winter for all ages
December 10, 2017
National Institutes of Health recommendations
NIH recommends varying amounts and types of physical activity for different age groups.
For children and youth:
• 60 minutes or more of physical activity every day.
• Most physical activity should be moderate-intensity aerobic activity such as walking, running, skipping, playing on the playground, playing basketball and biking.
• Vigorous-intensity aerobic activity at least three days a week. Examples include running, doing jumping jacks and fast swimming.
• Muscle-strengthening activities at least three days a week. Examples include playing on playground equipment, playing tug-of-war, and doing pushups and pullups.
• Bone-strengthening activities at least three days a week. Examples include hopping, skipping, doing jumping jacks, playing volleyball and working with resistance bands.
For adults:
• Adults gain health benefits from as little as 60 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week. For major health benefits, do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity each week or a combination of both.
• For even more health benefits, do 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 150 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity each week, or a combination of both.
• When doing aerobic activity, do it for at least 10 minutes at a time. Spread the activity throughout the week. Muscle-strengthening activities that are moderate or vigorous intensity should be included 2 or more days a week. These activities should work all of the major muscle groups — legs, hips, back, chest, abdomen, shoulders and arms. Examples include lifting weights, working with resistance bands, and doing situps and pushups, yoga and heavy gardening.
For seniors:
• NIH recommends walking. Walking has been shown to provide health benefits and a low risk of injury.
• Be as physically active as your abilities and condition allow.
• Seniors should do balance exercises such as walking backward or sideways, standing on one leg and standing from a sitting position several times in a row.
• If seniors have a chronic condition such as heart disease, lung disease, or diabetes, they should ask their doctor what types and amounts of activity are safe for them.
Although snow hasn't yet been in the forecast and temperatures haven't dropped much, winter is, eventually, coming.
Those cold temperatures, icy sidewalks and snowy streets all tempt people to stay indoors.
Kelly Romanelly, a family nurse practitioner at the Westlake Banner Health Clinic, said children, adults and seniors all tend to gain weight during the winter. People are often less active without modifying their diet, she said.
But all age groups, she said, can do something to stay active and healthy during the winter.
Kids
Kids can tolerate cold weather pretty well, Romanelly said. Getting them out for snowball fights, sledding and building snowmen is a good way to make sure they get enough cardio and vitamin D.
Winter sports through school or through the recreation center, such as basketball, indoor soccer, swimming, karate and more, also can help keep kids active and having fun, Romanelly said.
"You also want to try and limit their screen time, whether that's with computers, handheld devices or TV," Romanelly said.
Adults
Romanelly recommends folks continue to remain active. When snow starts to fall, she recommends wearing shoes with traction to prevent falls. If folks don't want to walk, run or ride outside because it's too cold or icy, she recommends going to a gym to use a treadmill or elliptical. Some gyms offer punch cards. Some offer memberships for $10 per month.
The Greeley Mall also offers room to roam. Each time walkers circle the mall, they cover about half a mile. Folks can walk around the mall anytime it's open.
Seniors
Many seniors worry about winter weather conditions causing slips, falls and broken bones. It helps to have extra assistance, such as a walking cane, shoes with extra grip and good company when it's snowy or icy outside.
Seniors, Romanelly said, also can join a gym, use hand weights or do simple exercises at home. Walking around the house or the mall also can help seniors maintain cardiovascular health.
The extras
Romanelly recommends everyone get their flu shot to prevent serious illness. Seniors, she said, also should get their pneumonia vaccine. Most folks also would benefit from a vitamin D supplement in the winter, she said, with a goal of getting 2,000 IU.
According to a news release, depression, weight gain and achy joints are all correlated to physical inactivity and isolation during winter months. Staying active and involved can help.
