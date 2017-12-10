Guide to staying in shape in winter for all ages

National Institutes of Health recommendations

NIH recommends varying amounts and types of physical activity for different age groups.

For children and youth:

• 60 minutes or more of physical activity every day.

• Most physical activity should be moderate-intensity aerobic activity such as walking, running, skipping, playing on the playground, playing basketball and biking.

• Vigorous-intensity aerobic activity at least three days a week. Examples include running, doing jumping jacks and fast swimming.

• Muscle-strengthening activities at least three days a week. Examples include playing on playground equipment, playing tug-of-war, and doing pushups and pullups.

• Bone-strengthening activities at least three days a week. Examples include hopping, skipping, doing jumping jacks, playing volleyball and working with resistance bands.

For adults:

• Adults gain health benefits from as little as 60 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week. For major health benefits, do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity each week or a combination of both.

• For even more health benefits, do 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 150 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity each week, or a combination of both.

• When doing aerobic activity, do it for at least 10 minutes at a time. Spread the activity throughout the week. Muscle-strengthening activities that are moderate or vigorous intensity should be included 2 or more days a week. These activities should work all of the major muscle groups — legs, hips, back, chest, abdomen, shoulders and arms. Examples include lifting weights, working with resistance bands, and doing situps and pushups, yoga and heavy gardening.

For seniors:

• NIH recommends walking. Walking has been shown to provide health benefits and a low risk of injury.

• Be as physically active as your abilities and condition allow.

• Seniors should do balance exercises such as walking backward or sideways, standing on one leg and standing from a sitting position several times in a row.

• If seniors have a chronic condition such as heart disease, lung disease, or diabetes, they should ask their doctor what types and amounts of activity are safe for them.