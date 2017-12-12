High School No. 2 name, mascot and colors announced

In November 2016, Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District voters passed 3B and 3C, authorizing a $104.8 million bond and $3.6 million mill levy override to fund construction of a new high school in Severance and improvements for district schools. To learn more, go to http://www.weldre4.org/bond .

Severance High School now has a name, mascot and colors, but Principal Chris Garcia and his instructional leadership team will continue to work toward developing an instructional leadership model. The instructional leadership team is a group of district staff working to help shape how Severance High School will function. Through developing an instructional leadership model, a plan that will include choosing the curriculum and course offerings, community members and district staff will start shaping how students will be taught to best ensure they are ready to begin their careers, no matter what those may be, Garcia said. Any community members in the district who would like to be part of the conversations in January and February should contact Garcia at chris.garcia@weldre4.org , or by contacting the district office.

The Windsor-Severance Re-4 Board of Education approved the name, colors and mascot for the high school currently under construction in Severance.

Chris Garcia, the principal for the new high school, said the community, instructional leadership team, and students and staff at Severance Middle School overwhelmingly agreed to call the school Severance High School.

The name identifies the school with the town it will be located in, much like Windsor High School, something Garcia said was understandably important to residents and students as it will be the first high school in Severance.

Garcia said he is excited for his school to be known as more than just "High School No. 2."

Severance Middle School students were excited to provide input, said Chuck Luce, a language arts instructor at the school. Students in language arts classes campaigned for mascots or colors within the school, and students were then asked to vote on their favorite choices.

Although most of the eighth-graders who participated in the project will be sophomores at Windsor High School by the time Severance High School is ready to go, they were dedicated to making the right choice, Luce said.

The school will have four colors, Garcia said, one for each grade level. Seniors will be represented by silver, juniors navy, sophomores gold and freshmen white. Those colors all came up in Severance Middle School students' campaigns, although eighth-grader Shae Hardy said navy was most popular.

Shae said including the students' perspective in the decision at the district level, in addition to community members and district staff, was important to Severance students, and she and her group enjoyed the chance to influence their fellow students' choice through their campaign.

"It was great that we had this opportunity," she said.

The school mascot will be the Silver Knights. Although that didn't come up as the most popular in the student campaign, community members and district staff were a big part of choosing the mascot. The Silver Knights will also reflect Severance High School's connection to the only other high school mascot in the district, the Windsor Wizards, Garcia said. Aliena Papazian, an eighth-grader in the same group as Shae, said "hawks," "wolves" and "storm" were the students' favorites. That made the mascot the most controversial choice.

Even so, Laura Johnston, another language arts teacher who helped organize the project, said she, Luce and Heidi Johnson, the third teacher on the project, were proud of the passion their students put toward the project.

"We couldn't be happier," Luce said.