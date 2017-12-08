Hoppe: This Christmas, let’s turn things upside down

There's something subversive about Christmas. The prefix, sub-, means "from below," and -vert comes from the Latin for "to turn." So to subvert something is to turn it from below or to turn it upside down. This theme of subversion plays itself out in some of our favorite Christmas stories.

Think about "A Christmas Carol" by Charles Dickens. The rich and powerful Scrooge is brought to his knees by Christmas ghosts, while the poor and lowly Bob Cratchit rises above his circumstances to find true joy.

How about Rudolph? The poor little misfit can't even join the reindeer games, let alone hope to earn a place on Santa's team. But an unexpected storm turns his disability into an asset, and he becomes the hero.

And what about the folks down in Whoville? The Grinch thinks he's ruined their Christmas by stealing their stockings and stuffing. But they turn the tables on him and wake up singing anyway. The next thing you know, the Grinch is carving the roast beast.

Then there's good old Charlie Brown. Everyone tells him he has to have a big tree and a flashy Christmas pageant, but he refuses to go along. He buys the saddest tree that money can buy, and — with a little help from Linus and Luke chapter 2 — discovers the true meaning of Christmas.

However, the most subversive Christmas story in human history is none other than the birth of Christ itself.

The subversion begins with the announcement of Jesus' birth in Luke 1:26-33. While there is something tender about this moment between a heavenly messenger and a humble young woman, we often miss the subversive nature of this visit.

The angel is sent not to someone in power — a priest or a politician — but to a peasant. Not to a man, but to a woman (women in that culture weren't taken seriously and viewed at the bottom of the social order). And how about the notion of a child being born to a virgin? That's certainly not the established order of things.

But we can't fully appreciate the subversive meaning of that first Christmas without recognizing that it came to an oppressed and captive people. And we can't celebrate a contemporary Christmas without recognizing that oppression and captivity are still realities in our world today and in need of the subversive hope of the Christmas message.

Research tells us that 30 million people are in some form of slavery in the world today. As many as 2 million children are enslaved in the sex trade and millions more working in sweat shops, mines and quarries, with little hope of a better life. Such slavery and oppression are fueled in large part by the Western world's demands for consumer goods at the cheapest price. In other words, our American shopping frenzy this time of year helps to drive and sustain these oppressive conditions.

The truth is, we, too, as Americans are being played and exploited. We've been taken captive by a system that says we must shop more, spend more and get more to have a merry Christmas. A recent survey tells us that the holiday season is so stressful financially that 45 percent of Americans would rather just skip it! When someone makes you do something you don't want to do, that someone has taken you captive.

This Christmas, let's remember how subversively Jesus came — born in a stable, to a refugee couple living in an occupied land, to set captives free and to give hope to those exploited by sin. Some of the first words out of his mouth were subversive — "Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven."

Even after he went back to Heaven, he continued this subversion by leaving his entire movement in the hands of ordinary people who soon began turning the world upside down in his name.

Christmas is subversive because Jesus is subversive. This Christmas season I'd like to invite you to join me in reclaiming the subversive power of Jesus: allowing it to change the world and to change you. It's not about skipping Christmas. It's about showing the world a better way to do Christmas — spending less on stuff, giving more of ourselves, worshiping with our whole hearts and showing Christ's love to the whole world, especially the overlooked and the needy around us.

— Rev. Bruce Hoppe is on the pastoral team at Christ Community Church in Greeley (cccgreeley.org). Prior to moving to Colorado in 2004, he pastored congregations in Illinois and Massachusetts and was involved in inner-city ministry on the streets of New York City.