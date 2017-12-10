Illegal campfire sparked fire near Bierstadt Lake in Rocky Mountain National Park

Rocky Mountain National Park rangers and firefighters responded to a fire near Bierstadt Lake on Saturday, according to a news release issued Sunday.

A park visitor reported the fire, which was contained to a 15 by 50 feet area. When firefighters arrived, the fire was smoldering. A few snags were burning with potential to spread to the canopy. Firefighters were able to contain the fire and stop it from spreading to the crowns of the trees, according to the release.

An illegal campfire causes the blaze, according to the release. An investigation is underway.

On Thursday, a park visitor reported smelling smoke in the Bierstadt Lake and trail area. Rangers investigated and did not smell or see smoke.

Park rangers are asking anyone who has information on the fire or was in the Bierstadt Lake area Thursday to contact them at (970) 586-1204.

Fire restrictions are always in place at Rocky Mountain National Park. Campfires are only allowed in designated campfire rings at select locations in the park, including picnic areas and campgrounds. Over the past four years, park staff have seen a significant increase of illegal campfires, according to the release.

Recommended Stories For You

Unseasonably warm and dry conditions as well as lack of snowpack contribute to high fire danger in the park. These conditions are forecast to continue through the week, according to the release.