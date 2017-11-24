Ken Buck draws attention to small businesses before Small Business Saturday

On a day many Americans are focused on big-box, Black Friday sales, Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., issued a statement bringing attention back to small businesses, saying Congress should work hard to create an environment that allows small business to thrive.

Today is Small Business Saturday, a day recognized on the Saturday after Thanksgiving each year in order to promote local businesses across America. In downtown Greeley, 30 businesses will participate in the Holiday Open House for Small Business Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

"Small businesses form the backbone of our economy and our communities," Buck said in a news release. "I'm so thankful for the small business owners in the 4th Congressional District who have invested their life into creating value for our economy and jobs for our neighbors."

There are about 28 million small businesses in the United States, accounting for 48 percent of private sector employees, according to the release, which cited Small Business Administration data.

The 30 businesses in Greeley will host an annual Bingo game, where shoppers can win up to $1,000 in gift certificates and merchandise.

The open house will be followed by the Greeley Lights the Night Parade at 5:30 p.m. and a park lighting ceremony afterward at Lincoln Park.