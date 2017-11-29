Kiwanis Club taking applications for 2018 Stars of Tomorrow

The Kiwanis Club of Greeley announced the next production of its annual talent show open to all Weld County students.

Stars of Tomorrow, in its 72nd season, will begin at 7 p.m. March 17 at the Union Colony Civic Center, 701 10th Ave. The show is open to the public.

The club is taking applications for entrants to the spring program. Go to http://www.GreeleyKiwanis.org and click on "Projects" for more information, including applications.

Elementary and middle school winners will be awarded certificates for monetary award. The high school winner will receive a college scholarship certificate.

The Kiwanis Club's annual fundraising campaign kicks off with the talent show production. A $30 donation or more before March 1 will earn sponsors recognition in the Stars of Tomorrow program. To make a donation, go to the club's website.