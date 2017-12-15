Konecny: Christians can do better than making Christmas one more event that plagues our society with conflict

We may not have much snow for Christmas this year, but it appears there's still a use for shovels. Because it seems each year at this time, people start digging their trenches for the so-called "War on Christmas."

Lately, it seems the first shots fired in this intractable Christmas conflict come with the release of the comically controversial Starbucks holiday-themed cup. This year it was two cartoon hands that ignited fury; last year it was a limited release green unity cup that caused outrage; in 2015, it was a solid red design that frothed anger. Although it is still mystifying to me, these cups have become a flashpoint for some who believe battle plans have been drawn to assault Christmas' stronghold in our society.

And once the trenches are dug, there seems to be no interest in peace talks — only the eventual armistice that predictably arrives on Dec. 26.

Being a Christian and a pastor, some may assume that I, too, dig trenches and enlist in this Christmas conflict. Now, to be sure, at Christmas I do celebrate the birth of Christ and believe this was a moment when God's presence became known in a new, mysterious and utterly unexpected way. On Christmas Eve, singing "Silent Night" in a candle-lit sanctuary is a profoundly spiritual experience for me. During Christmas I find great inspiration in the voices of ancient prophets who I believe speak words of great reverence to our world today, afflicted by violence, injustice and suffering.

But none of these convictions inspire me to dig trenches during Christmas.

Though Christmas has deep spiritual significance for me, I am aware many in our community do not see the same sacredness in this season. And I am not in the least bit upset or threatened by this fact. I do not feel compelled in any way to view as enemy combatants those who don't celebrate my belief in the coming of Emmanuel. Quite frankly, there is probably nothing that would more quickly shrink my heart three sizes at Christmas than feeling hostility and antagonism toward my neighbors of diverse beliefs and backgrounds.

I believe Christians can do better than making Christmas one more event that plagues our society with conflict. I have tremendous faith Christmas can be a time for Christians to lead by example and step out of our trenches.

You may have heard the story of when this happened during an actual war. On Christmas Eve of 1914, German and British troops who had been engaged in brutal trench warfare for months spontaneously broke into song. This certainly was not the battle plan drawn up by either side. The caroling lasted through the darkness of the night, and by Christmas morning, soldiers had left their trenches and spent the day playing games and exchanging gifts.

The battle lines may not be drawn as clearly for us as they were on the Western Front of World War I. However, the famous Christmas Truce of 1914 points to the possibility of something new, mysterious and utterly unexpected being brought into the world through the celebration of Christmas.

At its most inspiring, Christmas is a time for Christians to be reminded once again how God breaks into our world in surprising and magnificent ways.

Christmas is not so fickle that it is diminished when people say, "Happy Holidays," instead of "Merry Christmas." It need not be threatened by the Starbucks cup design team. The greatest damage to Christmas in our society may in fact be self-inflicted by Christians. It is hard to be believable messengers of peace, love, hope and joy when hunkered down in trenches.

I hope that this Christmas, Christians will stop fearing a war that others are not fighting. I have great faith that as we celebrate the Good News of God's abundant presence all around us, Christmas can once again be a time of unexpected transformation for the world.

— Rev. Ben Konecny is an associate minister for First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ.