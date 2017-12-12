Krystal Eucker named 2017 Windsor Employee of the Year

Deputy Town Clerk Krystal Eucker was named the town of Windsor's employee of the year and recipient of the PRIDE of Windsor award Dec. 1.

"I was shocked," Eucker said.

The PRIDE of Windsor awardee is chosen annually from a pool of peer nominations for best exemplifying the town's core values: producing results, responsibility, integrity, dedication, and exceptional service (PRIDE), according to a news release from the town of Windsor.

"Krystal is an exemplary employee who continues to take initiative in finding ways to do things better and more efficiently," said Patti Garcia, acting town manager and town clerk in the release. "She goes above and beyond in her work for the Town of Windsor."

Eucker was recognized for her outstanding performance in coordinating with various boards and maintenance of the public record, according to the release. Eucker was also named employee of the quarter for her work to find a final resting place for unclaimed remains of local community members, something she said was one of the most meaningful tasks she has performed since joining the town three years ago.

Eucker has provided administrative support for the governing municipality, as well as liquor licensing, records management, and cemetery administration, according to the release. In April 2017, Eucker became a Certified Municipal Clerk through the International Institute of Municipal Clerks.

"She has excelled in all aspects of the Clerk's office, particularly with attaining her Certified Municipal Clerk status in less than three years — a great accomplishment," Garcia said.

Eucker is also a member of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks, the Colorado Municipal Clerks Association, ARMA International, and the ARMA Northern Colorado Chapter, according to the release.

One of the best parts of the job, Eucker said, is the people she works with.

"I really like my job," she said.