Lawmakers want to fine those responsible for pipeline damage in Colorado as part of safety effort

Responding to growing concerns over gas pipeline safety, a bipartisan group of legislators is proposing a plan to create a new state commission to investigate and fine those responsible for damages to lines due to digging in the ground.

The proposal, which has the backing of Republican State Sen. Ray Scott of Grand Junction and Democratic State Sen. Kerry Donovan of Vail, would impose fines of up to $75,000 for violations of the state's 811 call system. That system requires excavators to call 811 before they dig. Those calls generate alerts to owners of pipelines who must then identify for the excavator the location of piping and other underground infrastructure.

Industry officials, particularly those tied to telecom companies, beat back an earlier version of the plan that would have placed enforcement under the state's Public Utilities Commission.

"The stakeholder discussion we got wasn't just no," said J.D. Maniscalco, chief executive of the 811 call program in Colorado. "It was a hell no. They did not want the PUC in their business now."

An effort to vest the Colorado Attorney General with the power to levy the fines also foundered when lawyers in that office said state law does not give them such enforcement authority, Maniscalco said. Still, Scott, Donovan and Maniscalco believe they can overcome the hurdles and come up with a new program. They argue that the safety of the public is at stake, and that changes are needed because some excavators and those who own underground facilities repeatedly put the public at risk by ignoring common sense safety.

"For the majority of our stakeholders, with our current education efforts, we can turn them around," Maniscalco said. "But there is the minority who repeatedly don't do the right thing. All they will ever understand is a fine. We have to have those fines."

