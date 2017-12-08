Local business uses clydesdales and stagecoaches help raise money for A Woman’s Place

» There have been 585 gun-related domestic violence homicides in the U.S. in 2017.

» On average, 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate parter in the U.S. — that’s more than 10 million people per year.

» 33 percent of women and 25 percent of men have been victims of intimate partner violence in their lifetime.

Dolly Rivera, the legal adviser for A Woman's Place, loves her job but hates that she has to do it.

Every day, she counsels domestic abuse survivors about how to get protection orders and lawyers for a divorce or custody battle. Her Greeley-based shelter gives survivors of abuse a safe place to stay, then does everything it can to get them back on their feet. It's a hard job that shouldn't be necessary, but it is. Days like Friday make it a little easier.

Friday afternoon, Express Employment, an international staffing agency with a franchise in Greeley, held a fundraiser for A Woman's Place at the Greeley Mall. Express runs a ranch in Yukon, Okla., where they raise rare black-and-white Clydesdales, which comprise only 10 percent of the giant horse breed's population. Express brought the Clydesdale to the mall, where kids got their pictures taken on them and got to ride in a replica stagecoach. Kathy Egan, owner of the Greeley Express franchise, said she chose A Woman's Place as the beneficiary of the fundraiser after seeing the number of women who recently accused prominent lawmakers, actors and Hollywood executives of sexual assault and harassment.

"I hope we're in a revolution in the way women are treated," Egan said.

Participants in the fundraiser were asked to donate whatever they could. Some people left cash. Others donated goods the shelter needs, such emergency toiletry kits.

When survivors come to A Woman's Place, they're entered into a 30-day counseling program that helps them become empowered and self-sufficient. Rivera said many of the survivors she works with have never had to support themselves before.

That's one reason, she said, why people who suffer domestic abuse can be reluctant to come forward. A lot of the time, their abuser often supports them financially. People can also fear retaliation for trying to leave or getting their abuser arrested.

Rivera emphasized even though the shelter is called A Woman's Place, anyone can suffer domestic abuse — men, transgender people, people in same-sex relationships. If they need help, A Woman's Place will help them.

"The hardest thing to do is to make that call for help," Rivera said. "But I've seen the progress in services and resources we can provide. Don't be afraid to make that call."

