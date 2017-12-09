Local programs, Weld farmers stress importance of safety as hobby farms become increasingly popular nationwide

For more information on the Greeley workshop, contact Keith Maxey at (970) 304-6535, Ext. 2075. For more information on the Fort Morgan workshop, contact with Jennifer Cooney at (970) 542-3544.

Presenters at the workshops include Norman Dalsted, an extension economist in farm and ranch management and professor with Colorado State University Extension; Candiss Leathers, the rural rehabilitation specialist and manager for Colorado AgrAbility at Goodwill Industries Denver; and James Craig, a rural rehabilitation specialist and veteran outreach coordinator with the Colorado AgrAbility Project at Goodwill Industries Denver.

The free event is for ag workers who are dealing with barriers created by illnesses, conditions or limitations, according to a news release. There will also be a workshop in Fort Morgan on Feb. 13 at 914 E. Railroad Ave.

Greeley’s workshop will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 12 in the large conference room at the southwest Weld County Service Center, 4209 County Road 24 1/2 . A free lunch is provided for those who pre-register at least a week in advance.

The Colorado AgrAbility program, a partnership between Goodwill, Colorado State University Extension Services and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, aims to help those with disabilities or other physical challenges successfully work in the agriculture industry. It hosts several workshops across the state every year, and in 2018, the workshops will focus on what AgrAbility is, how to work with ag lenders and bankers, and how to save time and money with assistive technology.

Derek Hoffman knows even the most experienced farmers can get injured or killed on the job.

Hoffman grew up in a family of farmers in the Johnstown area, familiarizing him with all that can go wrong in such a high-risk industry. Growing up in the 1980s and '90s, he knew a neighbor who lost his fingers in a corn picker and other neighbors who lost their daughter in a tractor rollover. Another neighbor of his was at a dairy and died in a skid-steer accident. All of those incidents occurred in experienced family farm operations, he said.

With the rise of hobby farms, the professionals aren't the only ones prone to deadly mistakes anymore. The numbers of those injured or killed in the agriculture industry appear to be on the rise with the increasing popularity of hobby farms, which are typically smaller operations owned by folks who don't view the farms as a primary source of income, but as a hobby. Sometimes, the owners of a hobby farm might not have previous experience in farming or in the ag industry at all.

According to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, there were five in-state deaths in the agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting industries in 2015. The same year, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported 180 fatalities nationwide among agricultural workers — a 22 percent increase from 2014. Farmworkers and laborers involved in crop, nursery and greenhouse operations marked in at 106 fatalities nationwide, which is a 33 percent increase from the year before. Data from 2015 was the most recent available from the federal and state departments.

The risk of serious injury or death has always been a part of farming. But the nation's growing embrace of small-scale production of local and organic crops is drawing more amateurs into the field, and inexperienced growers are increasingly getting maimed and even killed, often by old, unsafe machinery. Experts say some novices have little appreciation of the occupation's dangers.

Candiss Leathers, who works for Colorado AgrAbility, said she was alarmed by the data showing increased injuries and maims in the ag industry. The Colorado AgrAbility Project, a partnership between Goodwill, Colorado State University Extension Services and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, aims to help those with disabilities or other physical challenges thrive in ag-related careers. She said the organization hasn't had any recently reported injuries or accidents related to hobby farmers or beginning operators in Weld County.

"That being said, the Colorado AgrAbility project consistently provides information and/or guidance around safety issues to the clients we serve, as agriculture is the most dangerous industry in the United States," Leathers said in an email.

She said the clients Colorado AgrAbility works with are both new and seasoned farmers, and one of the organization's many responsibilities includes providing site visits to identify any safety concerns such as climbing dangers, chemical or respiratory-related issues, and hearing or visual problems.

Overall, getting safety information into the hands of farmers, new and seasoned, is as vital as ever, Leathers said.

The 2012 farm census showed that farms covering less than 50 acres grew nearly 10 percent between 2002 and 2012, when there were more than 813,000 such farms nationwide.

Hoffman now owns his own small acreage family farm, Hoffman Farms, with his wife, Hanmei, in Greeley. They primarily farm hops for breweries, as well as fruits and vegetables for local farmers markets. Hoffman knows of a few hobby farms in the northern Colorado region, however, most of the owners seem to have some sort of background in agriculture like he does.

It's important to be wary in a profession like his, he said, because even the most routine things can be dangerous — for those both experienced and inexperienced.

"There are a lot of things you have to pay attention to," Hoffman said. "Farming encompasses a lot of activities. One minute you are a mechanic, the next (you're) a machine operator, then a chemist dealing with chemicals — organic or not …(You're also a) carpenter, roofer, electrician and plumber. You have to be mindful of the risks that go with those individual jobs and duties that you perform on a daily basis. You even have to be mindful of lightning during weather."

— The Associated Press contributed to this story.