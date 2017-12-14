Loveland police detain four men after failed kidnapping attempt at the Outlets

Four men were arrested after a kidnapping attempt Tuesday evening at the Outlets at Loveland, near the 5800 block of McWhinney Boulevard.

According to a release from Loveland police, a woman called 911 around 5 p.m. Tuesday to report a group of people with at least one weapon attempted to remove her from her car.

No one was injured in the incident, which briefly shut down Interstate 25 as police contacted the suspects. Loveland police say the suspects and the victim knew each other.

The suspects fled the area after the woman called 911, but a witness followed the suspects until a Loveland police officer stopped them in the 2200 block of Interstate 25 Frontage Road near mile marker 257.

Four firearms were found inside the suspect vehicle, according to the release, and one of the passengers sported body armor.

Loveland detectives are investigating the incident. They say Amanual Hagos, 20, of Fort Collins, David MacGranky-Quaye, 22, of Fort Collins and Devian Leal, 18, of Denver, will face charges of first-degree kidnapping. Hagos will face charges of menacing, resisting arrest and driving under the influence, among other charges. Leal faces a drug charge, as well as a charge of a restraining order violation. The fourth suspect was not identified.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call Loveland Detective Gerardo Cortina at (970) 962- 2253.