Man accused of stealing horse still wanted by Weld County Sheriff’s deputies

Anyone with information about this case should call Weld County dispatch at (970) 350-9600 and select option 4, said Cpl. Francisco Saucedo of the Weld County Sheriff’s office. People may also call the office’s crime tip line at (970) 304-6464 (2861).

It didn't start out as a horse theft, but that's what it became.

Weld County Sheriff's deputies are still looking for Anthony Barhite, 33, of Kersey, who they believe borrowed a horse from a friend in January, failed to return it and pretended to sell it to a coworker. The horse's owner, Anna Frey, 29, told police she let Barhite borrow the horse in January. She kept in regular contact with him to check on the animal as he took it to a ranch in Estes Park.

In August, though, she asked for the horse back because she wanted to take it to Nebraska for breeding. Barhite didn't return it. As the incident dragged on through October and Frey sent him repeated text messages asking him to bring the horse to her, he finally agreed to meet her in Brighton and return the animal.

On the day they agreed to meet, however, Barhite called Frey with an excuse. The horse was actually in Steamboat Springs, he told her, and he himself was in the Eisenhower Tunnel on Interstate 70, according to the warrant for his arrest. He later told her he'd taken the horse to Windsor so a "guy" — who police later identified as Dale Tecklenburg — could train it. Tecklenburg didn't want to return the animal, Barhite told her.

Police don't believe that's actually what happened, according to the warrant. When they spoke with Tecklenburg, he told them he knew Barhite from a job at the JBS feed lots. In July, Barhite offered to sell him a horse. Barhite wanted $1,000 upfront and another $1,000 after he gave Tecklenburg the horse. Tecklenburg agreed and made the down payment. Barhite then quit his job and didn't talk to Tecklenburg for months. Later, he told Tecklenburg he didn't have the proper paperwork to sell the horse.

Barhite is still wanted on suspicion of theft and theft of certain animals. The warrant describes him as being 5'11", 220 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Cpl. Francisco Saucedo, spokesman for the Weld County Sheriff's office, did not immediately have a photo of Barhite available.