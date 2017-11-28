Milliken woman opens branch of her favorite store in Windsor

The Bottled Olive, a new oil, vinegar and cooking store in Windsor, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 1550 Main St., Suite 130. For more information, call (970) 699-5995 or go to http://www.thebottledolive.com .

Every time Michelle Krusmark's father visited her in Windsor, he brought a box of olive oils from her favorite store in his home of Bozeman, Montana.

Whenever she visited him, she purchased a box from Olivelle.

As a bookkeeper, she worried she had lost the creativity she valued when she worked as a hair stylist for 15 years.

Whenever Krusmark brought different flavors of olive oil home, she thought how lovely it would be to have a shop close to her country home near Milliken.

So she decided to open her own branch of her favorite store in Windsor, The Bottled Olive.

She opened the store for business this month and has already teaching cooking classes using the oils she sells in her store.

A native of Mead, Krusmark said she loves Windsor and its residents and spent time in the town before deciding to open up her store.

"Once I came to Windsor I was just like, 'This is it,'" she said.

The cooking classes and store allowed her to meet and interact with new people on a regular basis, something Krusmark said she was missing after transitioning from styling hair to bookkeeping. Her schedule for the holidays is already filling up with groups wanting to take the classes.

Krusmark and her husband, Shane, both cook for their families and visitors often, so the cooking class feels comfortable for her.

"I love to cook," she said. "My house is always the one people come to for food."

She especially loves teaching classes for couples because she can see it bringing them closer together, like cooking does for her and Shane.

Between teaching the classes and running the store, Krusmark said her creativity has had a chance to thrive, both in how she teaches the cooking classes and how she displays her wares.

While she no longer needs to visit Montana to get her Olivelle oils, she said she still plans to visit her favorite store, this time to learn more about the business she's opened.

Her father, Dave Klag, is excited to visit her Windsor store and take her cooking classes. Now, she said, he'll take a box of oils from his daughter's store back with him to Montana.