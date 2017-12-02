Mother Lode: Give a mom the gift of a couple hours off this holiday season

I was standing in Starbucks the other morning, waiting for my triple, non-fat gingerbread latte, no whipped cream, when a mom walked in with two young girls in tow. My best guess is the girls were about 2 and 4, very cute, saying something very excitedly about cake pops.

It was really crowded in Starbucks this Saturday morning. I looked up at the mom, and her face was tight. She wasn't exactly frowning, but I could tell she was stressed. She sighed heavily as she made her way to the counter to order.

When she came back by me to wait for her drink order, her girls happily eating their pink cake pops, I could tell things were not going well for this mom. I didn't know the reason, of course. But her face and her demeanor ringed of pure exasperation. It made me wonder what had happened that morning. Had her now-darling daughters misbehaved earlier? Did she have a busy day ahead and just needed some coffee to help her get through? Did she not have a parenting partner, and if she did, was he or she not helping in the way she would hope?

As I left with my coffee for a fairly carefree day, I wished the mom well. With my daughters grown and nearly gone, I don't have that direct responsibility to please and entertain young children anymore. And even though I still needed to go to the grocery store, finish laundry, clean the basement and get organized for the following week, it still wasn't the same as having to do all that and care for young children.

Which brings me to my point: Being a parent is the hardest job in the world, and being a mom can be exponentially more trying. I'm not trying to be sexist here. It's just usually the reality.

I would venture in most households, the mom is the last person who anyone would ever think of caring for. Moms generally take care of everyone. She is often the primary caregiver for the children, even if she works. She often takes care of her spouse in ways that may not be returned. She may take on the primary responsibility for taking care of the house, other relatives and even pets.

When I was a primarily stay-at-home parent, I took care of most of the household duties, as well as caring for the kids. I always worked, as well. I either took on freelance jobs or worked part-time once the kids started school. And for the most part, it was a great experience.

There were times when I was particularly stressed and tired that the martyr in me would wonder what it was like to have someone take care of you. What would it be like to come home and have a freshly cooked meal waiting? What would it be like to have clean clothes someone else washed and put away? What would it be like to know my kids were cared for all day? What would it be like to sleep in clean sheets, live in a clean house, have food in the refrigerator, all because someone else had taken care of all that for me?

I am not saying this because I, or really any mom, want sympathy. We do what we do because we know it is good for the family. And there are plenty of fathers who have taken on these roles, as well, and do a great job taking care of their families.

I just want others to recognize that sometimes the caregiver needs some care. Providing a busy mom an hour or two of free time is an amazing gift. Cooking her a meal or doing a load of laundry can be just as meaningful.

As we enter this busy, stressful holiday season, give a busy parent you know the gift of caring. Make them a meal, watch their kids for a few hours or take them out for a coffee without the kids.

Caring for the caregiver is something that is easy to forget. Show a busy parents what a gift they give to their family and others by returning it.

— Theresa Myers is the director of communications for Greeley-Evans School District 6 and lives in Greeley with her husband and two teenage daughters. She can be reached at myersfreelance@msn.com.