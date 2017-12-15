National Western Stock Show coordinators to host annual job fair for 2018 stock show

— National Western Stock Show coordinators are looking to hire more than 400 seasonal positions for the 2018 show.

The annual job fair for the 2018 National Western Stock Show will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St. in Denver. The stock show will be Jan. 6-21.

Available positions include building maintenance, ticketing, tack and feed, janitorial, parking services and guest relations. Hourly wages start at $10.20 and higher, depending on job and skill level, and positions are temporary. Several departments operate outdoors regardless of weather conditions, and most shifts run 8 to 12 hours daily for the 16 days of the stock show, according to a news release.

"This is an exciting time for the Stock Show as we celebrate 112 years, and we can't do it without the fabulous team of seasonal employees," said Debbie Rogers, human resources manager and employment office manager, in the release.

Applicants must be 18 years or older, eligible to work in the U.S. and must pass a background check. A valid ID and additional documentation for I-9 verification is required, according to the news release. The National Western Stock Show is a drug- and alcohol-free employer.

For more information, call the National Western Stock Show at (303) 299-5501 or go to http://www.nationalwestern.com/about/join-our-team.