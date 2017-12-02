 New tastes on tap as colder months approach | MyWindsorNow.com

New tastes on tap as colder months approach

Trenton Sperry
tsperry@greeleytribune.com

The approach of winter is a great time to be a beer fan, with breweries trading in light summer shandies and citrus flavors for darker, heavier and spicier tones.

And Greeley's breweries are no exception.

Fall beers tend toward heavier alcohol contents to compete with the drop in temperatures. The darkest and heaviest beers will pop up in the winter, but fall offers a chance to toy with fruity and sweet flavors.

Take, for instance, Brix Taphouse & Brewery's Quidditch Quad, a Belgian-style blackberry quad as full of color as it is flavor. Head Brewer Jeremy Fusco has given Greeley what could be the city's highest ABV beer at the moment at 11 percent.

Wiley Roots Brewing Company has a close second with its bourbon barrel-aged Apumpalyptica 2016. This pumpkin beer has been sitting in Kentucky bourbon barrels for a year, and the full flavor of the wood comes through in a brilliant way. This brew's alcohol content comes in at 10 percent ABV.

But fall beers don't necessarily mean high booze content. Grand Lake's 16th Street Tavern has a delicious American amber-style Pumpkin Ale with an easy-on-the-belly 5.1 percent ABV. The spices in this brew sing and work in tandem with its bubbly American style.

If you're looking for something out of left field, Weldwerks Brewing Co. is always happy to oblige. Its Cookies and Cream Achromatic is brewed with Oreo cookies, giving it a creamy and chewy texture. The 9.6 percent ABV is nothing to shake a stick at, either.

As fall comes to a close and the frost of winter moves ever closer, be on the lookout for upcoming beers at Greeley's breweries. Crabtree Brewing Company once again will offer its Boxcar Brown, for instance, but this time with a peanut butter and jelly twist.

Grand Lake's 16th Street Tavern — which hopes to have its brewing operation completely in Greeley by Jan. 1, according to co-owner Warren Wood — soon will be releasing its latest iteration of one of its most popular beers: a raspberry sour stout.

Happy tasting.

Seasonal Beers

BROKEN PLOW BREWERY

4731 W 10th St.

» Now on tap

Headless Schwarzman from Belgium

Belgian-style schwarzbier

5.8 percent ABV

Schwarzbiers, or black beers, are dark lagers typically in a German style. This Halloween-themed beer has a black color with hints of chocolate.

» Upcoming

Vienna-style with a 5-6 percent ABV

WELDWERKS BREWING CO.

508 8th Ave.

» Now on tap

German Chocolate Cake Stout

Imperial milk stout

7.4 percent ABV

This heavy drink is smooth and creamy.

» Also try: Snowllaboration

WILEY ROOTS BREWING COMPANY

625 3rd Street, Unit D

» Now on tap

Apumpalyptica 2016

Barrel-aged pumpkin beer

10 percent ABV

This pumpkin beer is among Wiley’s more popular offerings, but this one has been aged in Kentucky bourbon barrels for about a year.

» Upcoming

Imperial stout

GRAND LAKE’S 16TH STREET TAVERN

915 16th St.

» Now on tap

Pumpkin Ale

American amber pumpkin

5.1 percent ABV

If you want a pumpkin beer that’s full on spices and flavor but easy on the alcohol content, this is your best bet at the moment in Greeley.

» Upcoming

Raspberry Sour Stout with a 6.7 percent ABV

CRABTREE BREWING COMPANY

2961 29th St.

» Now on tap

Chunkin’ Pumpkin

7.5 percent ABV

This sweet and savory seasonal beer uses locally grown pumpkins

» Also Try:

PB&J Boxcar Brown

BRIX TAPHOUSE & BREWERY

813 8th St.

» Now on tap

Quidditch Quad

Belgian blackberry quad

11 percent ABV

This fruity big beer is called a quad because it has four times the typical ingredients, meaning it’s big on flavor and alcohol content.

» Upcoming

Coffee Maple Brown Ale with a 5.5 to 6 percent ABV

