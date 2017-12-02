New tastes on tap as colder months approach

This fruity big beer is called a quad because it has four times the typical ingredients, meaning it’s big on flavor and alcohol content.

The approach of winter is a great time to be a beer fan, with breweries trading in light summer shandies and citrus flavors for darker, heavier and spicier tones.

And Greeley's breweries are no exception.

Fall beers tend toward heavier alcohol contents to compete with the drop in temperatures. The darkest and heaviest beers will pop up in the winter, but fall offers a chance to toy with fruity and sweet flavors.

Take, for instance, Brix Taphouse & Brewery's Quidditch Quad, a Belgian-style blackberry quad as full of color as it is flavor. Head Brewer Jeremy Fusco has given Greeley what could be the city's highest ABV beer at the moment at 11 percent.

Wiley Roots Brewing Company has a close second with its bourbon barrel-aged Apumpalyptica 2016. This pumpkin beer has been sitting in Kentucky bourbon barrels for a year, and the full flavor of the wood comes through in a brilliant way. This brew's alcohol content comes in at 10 percent ABV.

But fall beers don't necessarily mean high booze content. Grand Lake's 16th Street Tavern has a delicious American amber-style Pumpkin Ale with an easy-on-the-belly 5.1 percent ABV. The spices in this brew sing and work in tandem with its bubbly American style.

If you're looking for something out of left field, Weldwerks Brewing Co. is always happy to oblige. Its Cookies and Cream Achromatic is brewed with Oreo cookies, giving it a creamy and chewy texture. The 9.6 percent ABV is nothing to shake a stick at, either.

As fall comes to a close and the frost of winter moves ever closer, be on the lookout for upcoming beers at Greeley's breweries. Crabtree Brewing Company once again will offer its Boxcar Brown, for instance, but this time with a peanut butter and jelly twist.

Grand Lake's 16th Street Tavern — which hopes to have its brewing operation completely in Greeley by Jan. 1, according to co-owner Warren Wood — soon will be releasing its latest iteration of one of its most popular beers: a raspberry sour stout.

Happy tasting.