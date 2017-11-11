Northern Colorado esthetician school to offer program education for Spanish-speaking individuals

White Magnolia is located at 2203 S. College Ave., Suite 150, in Fort Collins. For more information about the ESL program and other education programs at White Magnolia, go to http://www.whitemagnoliaskininstitute.com or call (970) 484-1740.

A northern Colorado esthetician school is now offering education for Spanish-only speaking individuals who want to attend its program.

Cindy Tusa, owner of Fort Collins-based The White Magnolia Advanced Skin Care Institute, recently started offering her 600-hour skin care esthetic course in Spanish, with help from instructor Doll Gutierrez, who will be teaching the courses.

The course will be taught exactly the same as the English course, which has been offered for several years and covers professional treatments such as microdermabrasion and chemical peels.

Tusa said she gets students from all over the Front Range because White Magnolia is the only skin-focused school in the area.

Tusa said she wanted to provide the opportunity for everybody to learn safe esthetician practices, removing language barriers that could be preventing some folks doing otherwise. It'll open the door for many who want to pursue the profession as well.

"There are many women out there who are providing services — typically, the more advanced services, like permanent makeup and eyelashes and stuff like that — that don't have a license," she said. "We have to get out of the basements. We have to get out of this (mindset that) just because you don't speak English doesn't mean you don't deserve the same respect or service (to education)."

But first, before Tusa and Gutierrez made the move to offer the program in Spanish, Tusa said the state's licensure exam needed to change to help students not completely fluent in English. Before Oct. 9, those who did not speak English were unable to take the licensing examination for cosmetology, barbering, esthetics and nails with any form of translation help. Tusa was an advocate in finding a solution for that, reaching out only a few months ago to the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies and PSI, which administers the exam. It wouldn't make sense to offer the esthetics course in Spanish if her students couldn't pass the state licensure exam afterward because of a language barrier, she said.

Now, as of Oct. 9, PSI allows English as a Second Language candidates for licensure have access to word-for-word translation dictionaries in the exam, as well as additional allotted time, if need be. Tusa said the change is a huge step forward and will ultimately protect the public.

"The more people are functioning within the laws and rules and regulations, the better off the client and the industry as a whole," she said.

She said the changes in her school will allow greater opportunities for those who are interested in the profession as well, as they can now pursue it in a correct, professional manner.

"I believe any opportunity where folks can work within the law and be knowledgeable — it just builds industry as a whole," Tusa said.