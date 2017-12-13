Out -of-state man arrested trying to buy $20,000 worth of marijuana to take across state lines, Weld law enforcement say

A Nebraska man is facing felony drug possession charges for allegations that he attempted to buy more than $20,000 worth of marijuana to take across Colorado state lines.

Shawn Thompson, 20, who has a listed address in Nebraska, was arrested Monday in the parking lot of a hotel in the 2400 block of 24th Street, according to the affidavit for his arrest. The report stated he'd used social media to communicate with a person who was a confidential informant for the Weld County Drug Task Force, and who played the role of a drug dealer to Thompson. The two had been in contact since Dec. 2.

According to the report, Thompson wanted to buy 10 pounds of marijuana from the informant for $20,000, as well as half a pound of marijuana concentrate for $3,000 and edibles, as well. The confidential informant told Thompson to meet him in the parking lot of the hotel at about 3:50 p.m. Monday, the report states.

The confidential informant, though, told the Weld County Drug Task Force everything, and when Thompson arrived in the parking lot, officers were there to arrest him. After they did, they searched the Chevrolet Silverado he'd been driving and found $23,100 in cash in a black bank bag, wrapped in separate bundles.

Thompson was booked into the Weld County Jail on suspicion of two drug felonies. He was granted a $2,500 personal recognizance bond. As of Wednesday afternoon, there was no information about pending court appearances through Weld County Jail records.