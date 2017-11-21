Parking concerns follow business owners as they prepare for Small Business Saturday

The Windsor Downtown Development Authority is inviting residents to shop locally during the holidays, and is kicking off a promotion during Small Business Saturday. This Saturday, rather than focusing on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, the authority is inviting residents to shop in downtown Windsor and participate in the Spot the DDA Elf contest. Five elves have been hidden around the downtown, and checklists can be picked up at participating stores. Families that find all the elves can take the forms to Toast Coffee and Wine Bar, 205 4th St., where they will be entered into a drawing for one of two $100 gift cards, according to a news release from the development authority. Participants have from Saturday-Dec. 2 to find all the elves. For more information about the businesses in downtown Windsor, go to windsordda.com .

As Rick Anthony stood on the roof of Manweiler Appliance around noon last week, he saw, as he often does, a need for more parking for businesses along Main Street.

He works next door in Manweiler Hardware, and he's spent the past several weeks keeping count of the traffic in front of the store. He counts the number of cars in front and behind the building, along the 400 block of Main Street. He's almost obsessive about recording the numbers.

"Look at them all," he said.

When he learned the Downtown Development Authority and the town of Windsor have hired Fort Collins-based developer Brinkman to develop the lot behind the store as part of the Boardwalk Backlot Development, he was worried. He'd be happy to have that dirt lot paved, but he also is anxious about the fact that a lot of those parking spots would be taken away, at least according to the plan.

The angst over the parking comes at a time when business owners, and employees like Anthony, hope downtown will be packed with customers. Small Business Saturday, a day when the Downtown Development Authority encourages residents to shop local, rather than online or in another town, will be this weekend.

As Anthony was talking in his store about the parking struggles, customers walking into his store perked up and said they struggled to find parking as well. One man said he always parks behind the store, because he either can't find a spot on Main Street or can't leave a parking spot because the street is often so busy.

Anthony attended the Downtown Development Authority's meeting to make his concerns known on behalf of the many business owners he spoke to. And he was partly encouraged by what he heard.

Those designs are a preliminary vision, said Matt Ashby, director of the Downtown Development Authority. Brinkman representatives plan to seek input from downtown business owners, stakeholders and the broader public before finalizing anything.

Ashby said the development authority does have hopes of developing of the backlots, which include the strip that runs along the train tracks in a diagonal line from Main Street to Colo. 257 near Birch Street. The goal, he said, is to bring more businesses, residential and some retail space to downtown. While a completion date has not been set, Brinkman representatives said it could be 2019 before plans are finalized.

In preliminary thoughts about the downtown, Brinkman representatives envision businesses in the back lots connected to those already on Main Street via a pedestrian-friendly walkway running behind the Main Street buildings.

Downtowns are not just about utility, Ashby said. They're about an experience. Giving residents more ways to stroll through Windsor's downtown would enhance that experience, as would inviting more businesses and residents downtown by offering additional draws. .

Ashby hopes to emphasize that experience during Small Business Saturday, which is promoted nationally by American Express and is a spin-off of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Downtown businesses provide unique items and can build memories that last. That's what they hope to emphasize Saturday, along with the experience of being downtown during the holidays: People such as Ashby often remember walking through their hometown downtowns and enjoy reliving those moments from their childhoods.

In addition to encouraging shoppers to head downtown Saturday, instead of focusing on Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, the development authority has added a scavenger hunt.

The Spot the DDA Elf contest encourages families to find the stuffed elves hidden throughout downtown businesses. If all are found, participants will be entered into a drawing for a $100 gift card. Two winners will be drawn at the tree lighting ceremony during the upcoming Windsor Wonderland celebration. Participants have from Nov. 25-Dec. 2 to find all the elves.

"There are some things that you just can't get over the internet," said Dan Stauss, the chairman of the Downtown Development Authority and owner of Memory Lane Antiques in a news release. "Providing great experiences and unique products are just two of the ways traditional Main Street shopping districts are competing with online sales."

Anthony agrees. He has a poster for the event hanging in the window of Manweiler Hardware.

"I think it's a good thing," he said.

His goal, too, Anthony said, is to help make sure Windsor residents have a place to park once they are here. He hopes he's started a conversation. It's one that will probably continue as customers flock downtown to buy unique gifts for their loved ones.