Paths to the Present: Windsor Hospital

For a town of its size, roughly 900 people in 1909, Windsor was exceptionally fortunate to have its own hospital.

Physicians Thomas B. Gormly and E.I Raymond constructed a state-of-the-art medical facility in the heart of Windsor. Located at 216 5th St., the hospital boasted a central staircase with atrium, operating room, recovery ward, private patient rooms, sterilized room and a full basement.

An underground tunnel was built sometime between 1909 and 1921 to provide discreet passage between the hospital and the town's mortuary, located at 429 Main St.

Thomas Gormly provided superior care to his patients for more than 30 years until his death in 1940. Gormly's wife, Cora, was the hospital's principal registered nurse for most of its history and continued to run the hospital until 1941.

The hospital was remodeled into residential apartments in 1941 and continues to be used as residential housing today.

— Caitlin Heusser is the museum curator for the town of Windsor