Paths to the Present: Windsor’s war effort

Windsor has long been a close-knit community. For decades residents have helped and encouraged one another. This was especially true during the Second World War between 1941-45, when residents, businesses and farmers banded together to support the war effort on the homefront.

Victory gardens were grown across the county to increase the national food supply and to supplement civilian provisions in light of widespread rationing. Twenty-one million gardens were planted nationwide in 1943, and by 1944 the gardens provided more than forty percent of all fresh vegetables in the United States. In Windsor, some farmers furnished land and water for townspeople to plant crops, and the Windsor Town Board lowered water rates.

Local businesses supported the community and troops by offering soldier discounts and incentives to civilians who contributed to government campaigns. The Windsor Theater gave free admission to matinées in exchange for a donation of brass or copper, as well as a free ticket to each war bond purchaser.

More than 325 men and women from Windsor served in the military during WWII, 22 of which made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. In honor of all Windsor veterans, a mini exhibit will be on display until Jan. 3, 2018 at the Windsor Community Recreation Center, 250 N. 11th St., highlighting some of our local veterans. The exhibit is free and open to the public during regular business hours. Those are 5 a.m.—9 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.—8 p.m. Saturday and noon—6 p.m. Sunday.

— Caitlin Heusser is the Museum Curator for the Town of Windsor.