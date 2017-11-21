Plans continuing for rebuilding of Windsor Mill after fire

» This month, a Blue Ocean representative has begun talking with the town of Windsor and the Downtown Development Authority to revise the initial redevelopment incentive package. With cleanup of the site mostly complete, the company is moving forward with plans to rebuild the mill.

» In the early-morning hours of Aug. 6, the mill was burned in a fire. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives determined the fire was intentionally set.

» The mill renovation project was scheduled to be completed by the end of 2017.

» In November 2016, the Windsor Town Board approved a redevelopment incentive package to encourage the mill’s improvement. The package was valued at $3.7 million.

» In August 2016, Blue Ocean Inc. was considering the building for development.

» A 2014 study estimated $9 million would be needed to restore the historic Windsor Mill, which was built at the turn of the 20th century. Initially used to process flour, the building was converted to a feed mill and was used as a livestock feed storage facility in the 1900s and a retail building until the building was closed due to tornado damage in 2008. The study pinpointed potential uses for the building, such as a restaurant and brew pub.

Ryan Houdek was thrilled when he learned the basement of the Windsor Mill was not destroyed in the flames that tore through most of the building Aug. 6.

Houdek is the owner of Social, a basement speakeasy in Fort Collins. He planned to open a tavern in the mill basement, but he was devastated when he learned of the fire. But a tin-covered wood fire door, from around 1900, blocked the flames from destroying the basement. Now he is looking forward to moving ahead with his plans to be one of the tenants.

His new tavern will have some of the elements of Social, Houdek said, but with a Windsor twist.

"We're going to try to take all the good things about it, but tailor it to what the Windsor community would like," he said.

Steve Schroyer, director of real estate for Blue Ocean Enterprises, Inc., the company that owns the mill, said cleanup efforts have been ongoing since the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives wrapped up the on-site investigation and turned the mill back over to Blue Ocean.

While the fire was intentionally set, according to investigators, no suspects in the fire have been named.

Recommended Stories For You

So Blue Ocean is moving forward, Schroyer said, working to develop new designs and revising the incentive agreement the company had with the town of Windsor and the Downtown Development Authority. The new version of the mill will be similar in size and shape, Schroyer said, but aspects other than the brick wall will also have to be altered because the company is working within different building codes. It's now rebuilding not renovating.

Nearly all the burned material that was a complete loss has been removed, Schroyer said, although the brick wall that remains in decent condition still contains some burned timber that will be taken out.

The top portion of the brick wall will need to come down, he said, and a concrete-type wall will be put up within the brick in adherence to building code.

Between the brick wall and the tavern, the company is optimistic moving forward, Schroyer said, as are the tenants who were looking ahead to opening businesses in the building.