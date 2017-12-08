Rabies found in 5 skunks in northern Weld County

Four people are receiving post-exposure treatment after handling their pets that encountered rabies-infected skunks.

Five skunks tested positive for the virus in recent months near the towns of Severance, Pierce and Grover, according to a release from the Weld Department of Public Health. A total of 14 dogs were exposed.

The Department of Public Health recommends the following precautions:

» Do not feed, touch or handle wild animals and be cautious near stray dogs or cats.

» Keep your animals vaccinated. This includes pets, horses and livestock.

» Be cautious near wild animals acting strangely.

» If your pet gets in a fight with a wild animal, be cautious handling your pet until any blood or saliva is washed off. The wild animal's saliva left on the pet could transmit the virus to humans.

"Rabies can infect any mammal," Weld County Health Department's executive director Mark Wallace said in the release. "A regular vaccine is the best defense for pets and large domestic animals."

Rabies symptoms include increases in saliva and drooling, nocturnal animals out in the day, sluggish movement and confusion or aggression.

The virus can be transmitted in saliva through bites and open cuts, scratches or wounds. Rabies is nearly always fatal, and anyone who suspects they've been exposed should contact a medical provider immediately. Effective treatment is available to prevent the virus if started before symptoms appear.

For a map of rabies cases in the county, go to https://www.weldgov.com/departments/health_and_environment/environmental_health/animal_related_diseases/rabies_surveillance/.