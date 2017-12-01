Regular residents battle high-powered attorneys in jurisdiction fight over Weld County commissioner ethics complaint

The Colorado Independent Ethics Commission is scheduled to make a decision on its jurisdiction regarding an ethics complaint against Weld County Commissioner Chairwoman Julie Cozad at 9 a.m. Dec. 21 in Denver at 1300 Broadway, Room 1C.

Three residents, including two from the same household, are standing against high-powered attorneys in a battle of legal briefs aimed at determining whether the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission has jurisdiction in an ethics complaint against Weld County Commissioner Chairwoman Julie Cozad.

The briefs, known as Amicus Curiae Briefs — or friend of the court briefs — were sought by the Independent Ethics Commission in connection with an ethics complaint against Cozad filed by Johnstown resident Ellen DeLorenzo on July 20.

DeLorenzo accused Cozad of improperly accepting a gift after attending a North Colorado Medical Center fundraiser in late January. At the fundraiser, Cozad, along with her husband, were guests of Noble Energy, which later had business before the county commissioners.

The Independent Ethics Commission agreed to investigate the complaint Sept. 28. If that goes forward, and Cozad is found guilty, Cozad could see a fine or at least public reprimand.

In her response, Cozad said the Independent Ethics Commission didn't have jurisdiction in the case because Weld is a home-rule county, something the Colorado Municipal League, Colorado Counties Inc., Weld County, Cozad's attorney and a dozen municipalities argued in friend of the court briefs posted on the commission's website Friday.

DeLorenzo, as well as Dave Kisker and Ellen Kisker, who were parties to a lawsuit against the county after commissioners — including Cozad — allowed an asphalt plant to be built near their neighborhood, filed briefs to the contrary.

In both cases, the opposing parties focus on state law and the Independent Ethics Commission's interpretation of it in a December 2016 position statement.

Here's the passage in question from a state law adopted by voters in 2006:

"Any county or municipality may adopt ordinances or charter provisions with respect to ethics matters that are more stringent than any of the provisions contained in this article. The requirements of this article shall not apply to home rule counties or home rule municipalities that have adopted charters, ordinances, or resolutions that address the matters covered by this article."

For the Kiskers and DeLorenzo and the Independent Ethics Commission, "address the matters covered by this article," means, essentially, that home rule counties or municipalities must have rules addressing all eight items in the article, and each of those rules must be as stringent.

The Colorado Municipal League and others bristled at that notion when the commission released its opinion in 2016, and it maintains that position today.

For the league, a home rule municipality or county need only adopt a rule that covers "any" of the matters in state law.

"The (commission's) position statement also improperly asserts commission jurisdiction over ethics complaints against the officers and employees of home rule entities that do not have ethics provisions essentially identical to Article XXIX," according to the municipal league brief.

Attorneys for Cozad said, essentially, the same thing.

"There is no real ability to self-govern if so doing requires enacting rules like those from which an entity seeks to extricate itself," said attorneys from Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP.

Both sides use the recent passage of Ballot Question 1B, which makes Weld County officials subject to state ethics rules, as proof for their respective points.

One side said it proves the county didn't correspond to all matters covered in state law, while the other says passage of the ballot measure proves Weld County and its residents didn't view the state law as applicable now.

Cozad's side, the side arguing for local control, cited numerous court cases, including one out of Colorado Springs involving campaign finance.

The other side brought up a recording in which Cozad can be heard saying she must comply with the state law. Cozad wouldn't comment on the recording when The Tribune sent it to her for review prior to the release of the briefs on Friday, saying she couldn't be sure it was her voice. On Friday, Cozad could not be reached for additional comment about the case.

— Tyler Silvy covers government and politics for The Greeley Tribune. Reach him at tsilvy@greeleytribune.com. Connect with him at Facebook.com/TylerSilvy or @TylerSilvy on Twitter.