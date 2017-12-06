Rep. Ken Buck joins Rep. Rice, 17 others to launch bipartisan group

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., and Rep. Kathleen Rice, D-N.Y., on Wednesday launched a bipartisan group that pledges common sense reforms to the legislative process.

Rep. Mike Coffman, R-Colo., and 16 others joined Buck and Rice as founding members of the Congressional Reformers Caucus in the House of Representatives, according to a news release from Buck's office.

"Donors and insiders have too much influence, and too often backroom deals trip up good legislation," Buck said in the news release. "Political party has nothing to do with good governance, which is why I'm proud to be joined by my friend, Rep. Kathleen Rice, and a bipartisan group of colleagues who all want a Congress that works for the people."

In the release announcing the caucus' formation, members criticized "special interests" and partisan gridlock. Members include: Derek Kilmer, Wash.; Scott Peters, D-Calif.; Seth Moulton, D-Mass.; Ron Kind, D-Wisc.; Tom O'Halleran, D-Ariz.; Cheri Bustos, D-Ill.; Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla.; Donald Norcross, D-N.J.; John Sarbanes, D-Md.; Mike Gallagher, R-Wis.; Ralph Norman, R-S.C.; Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.; Jack Bergman, R-Mich.; Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.; Rodney Davis, R-Ill.; Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., as well as Buck, Coffman and Rice.

"The launch of this caucus comes at a time when confidence in Congress sits at all-time lows," the release states. "The Congressional Reformers Caucus aims to work across the aisle on common sense reforms, fighting for greater transparency, fairness, and ethics in the legislative process."