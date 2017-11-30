Republican tax plan: Gardner says he supports making tax cuts permanent for all, but not at cost of killing the bill

The United States Senate is expected to have a final vote on the tax bill Friday, but there was a chance a vote could happen Thursday. As of our deadline Thursday, no final vote had yet been taken.

As debate on the Republican tax plan started in the Senate on Thursday morning, Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., was in high spirits, praising a bill he said would stimulate the economy and cut taxes for everyone.

Gardner has been making the media rounds, appearing on Fox News on Wednesday evening, and he has stressed the positives of the tax cut bill in the face of fierce Democratic opposition and low public support for the measure.

"The No. 1 goal is to grow the economy and make sure working families get some tax relief," Gardner said in a phone interview with The Greeley Tribune on Thursday.

The Republican plan would reduce income tax rates for most individuals, repeal the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate and lower the top corporate tax rate to 20 percent from 35 percent. The bill would take effect Jan. 1 and would expire Dec. 31, 2025.

The final vote is expected to take place today, although new numbers from the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation spelled bad news for Republicans, as the committee found the plan wouldn't stimulate enough economic growth to offset the tax cuts. In fact, Republicans are still $1 trillion short over the next 10 years, according to the analysis.

Republicans, including Gardner, have said the corporate tax cuts would boost economic growth to fill what the Congressional Budget Office predicts will be a $1.5 trillion shortfall over the next 10 years.

Recommended Stories For You

Thursday morning, Gardner was touting the benefits for folks in the middle class, pointing to thousands in tax savings for some in that category.

Opponents call the plan a giveaway to corporations, and they've cried foul over the fact tax cuts for corporations are permanent while individuals' cuts will sunset. Gardner agreed.

"I support making tax cuts for individuals permanent," Gardner said, provided that doesn't kill the bill.

Gardner said if Democrats are worried about making tax cuts for the middle class permanent, they can extend them in five years.

As far as polling, which recently had the Republican tax plan at 36 percent support nationally, Gardner blamed Democrats.

"I think you have people like (Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY) who supported tax cuts a couple of years ago, and now, for partisan purposes, are opposed to it," Gardner said, adding he thinks the bill will eventually pass with bipartisan support.

Gardner's Colorado colleague in the Senate, Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon on just that subject.

"There are several bipartisan issues — improve #ChildTaxCredit, make #CorporateRate more competitive — that would form basis for a deal," Bennet said on Twitter. "Borrowing money from middle class to finance tax cuts on wealthy is not basis for a deal. American people are too smart to be fooled by #GOPTaxBill."

Bennet later said the process needs to be slowed down.

GOP senators are not averse to increasing the corporate rate. Some have suggested it, according to reporting from the New York Times. They've also suggested a trigger mechanism that would raise taxes to fend off deficit increases if economic growth doesn't meet expectations, but that was shot down Thursday, according to the New York Times.

Both sides have tossed out different numbers in the past week, but President Donald Trump has taken a more generalized approach, telling audiences far and wide the new tax bill would "kill him," saying it was awful for the rich.

It's unclear whether any economist — regardless of partisan leaning — has come to that conclusion.

When asked Thursday about the comments, Gardner demurred.

"I don't know the president's finances as it relates to him," Gardner said, adding the top tax rate is the same.

Gardner said Thursday morning he planned several amendments to the bill, including an amendment on charitable deductions and an amendment to expand access to 529 education savings accounts for families, which would expand eligibility to include childcare and apprenticeships.

It was unclear late Thursday whether Gardner was able to introduce his amendments yet.

— Tyler Silvy covers government and politics for The Greeley Tribune. Reach him at tsilvy@greeleytribune.com. Connect with him at Facebook.com/TylerSilvy or @TylerSilvy on Twitter.