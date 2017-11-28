REVIEW: Smokin’ Fins an ideal restaurant to check out during the holidays

Though I don't always think of the Foothills Fashion mall as a shopping destination, I do enjoy its outdoor recreation area (with an ice rink now) which features quite the array of restaurants lining its rectangle-shaped courtyard.

One of those is Smokin' Fins, an Idaho-based chain that my husband, Mike, and I decided to try the other night.

Fins is part of a chain that includes its sister restaurant, Lucky Fins Seafood Grill, which started in Idaho and has now expanded to Colorado and Arizona.

The restaurant is quite nice on the inside with modern décor, a large square bar in the middle and an array of booth and tables filling in the rest of the space.

We decided to make it a four-course sampling dinner to fully maximize the menu's diverse offerings.

It began with the Clam Chowder ($5.99-7.99), a very tasty version of one of my favorite soups. Fins recipe is not as thick and chunky as some, which I liked. It tasted homemade with plenty of hearty clam and smoky bacon flavoring coming through.

From the fairly extensive sushi section of the menu, we decided to try the Platinum ($14.99), a "Fin Favorite." It was not only delicious, but beautifully presented with extensive layers of texture and colors in each of the 10 sizeable pieces.

Each piece consisted of crab and cucumber rolled inside the sticky rice and seaweed wrap, topped with salmon, ahi tuna, humachi (yellowfish), and ebi shrimp. A layer of lobster-crab salad, drizzle of spicy aioli and smattering of green onions and Tobiko (fish eggs) completed the dish.

It's hard to believe that so many ingredients could be packed into one little sushi roll but Fins makes it happen with finely chopped pieces of each item. The combination is excellent.

Another Fin Favorite that caught our eye was the Cioppino ($24.99). Served in a large, oval bowl, it was nicely prepared with a red wine stock, tomatoes, soft vegetables and an assortment of manilla clams, mussels, shrimp, crab and white fish.

The flavoring for the broth was quite good and not overpoweringly "fishy" and the seafood pieces were not overcooked as often happens with this dish. I only wish there were more of them. The crab consisted of two small claws that had a pretty paltry amount of meat in them and there were only two shrimp. For the price tag, it would be nice to get a little more substance.

We did enjoy the large, crispy pieces of garlic bread which served as great sauce mops once only the broth was left.

Though pretty full so far, our waitress was much too persuasive at describing the signature bourbon bread pudding dessert. We had to try it.

It arrived in a mini cast iron skillet and was quite the large square of dense, sweet, sticky goodness. The smashed bread itself wasn't overly sweet but the bourbon-caramel glaze combined with the huge scoop of melting vanilla ice cream on top made up for it.

Fins is yet another good restaurant to join the ever-growing dining scene in Fort Collins. Its prime time shopping location makes it an ideal spot to hit during the busy holiday season.