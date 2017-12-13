Rocky Mountain Gun Owners takes aim at Weld County Commissioner Barbara Kirkmeyer

Dan Murphy, director of operations for RMGO, said it wasn’t a fundraising email. They just put in a pitch to cover the costs of sending out the email.

In her Facebook post taking issue with a Rocky Mountain Gun Owners email, Weld County Commissioner Barbara Kirkmeyer called the email a scheme to raise money for the organization at her expense. Indeed, the email suggests a $10 or $5 donation to “help fight this and other local gun ban schemes.”

A gun rights group with a history of targeting conservatives has placed Weld County Commissioner Barbara Kirkmeyer in its crosshairs, essentially accusing her in a fundraising email of being a gun grabber.

Kirkmeyer strongly disputes the claim, taking to Facebook to call the email "fake news," and saying Rocky Mountain Gun Owners founder Dudley Brown has "gone too far with his blatant, gross misrepresentation of the facts."

The email from RMGO to its members centers on a land-use case for a horse racing track near Fort Lupton. Planning staff inserted a provision banning firearms on the property, and the applicants in the case objected.

The Planning Commission removed that and other development standards from the use by special review permit, but Kirkmeyer during a hearing on the subject said she would likely introduce a motion to put all development standards back in once the case comes back in mid-February.

If that looks bad, Kirkmeyer, who said she is pro-Second Amendment, has an explanation, saying she and her fellow commissioners weren't even talking about the firearm ban at the time. She said she was referencing access and other issues with the property.

Kirkmeyer called out a couple of statements in the email specifically:

» Planning department staff told planning commissioners such a gun ban was standard practice.

» Kirkmeyer ordered staff to reinsert the gun ban.

Gun bans are not standard practice, but it is standard practice to copy development standards inserted into similar use by special review permits. In this case, a similar use by special review permit for a horse racing track near Nunn featured an applicant-requested firearm ban, among other development standards.

Because the applicant requested it, the Planning Commission and county commissioners allowed it.

But that same development standard was copied for this more recent case, and this applicant did not request a firearm ban.

As for Kirkmeyer ordering staff to reinsert the gun ban, there are a couple of issues with that statement, Kirkmeyer said.

First, one commissioner can't order staff to do such a thing. Second, she didn't single out the gun ban.

"She can argue semantics all she wants," Murphy said. "The fact remains she did say she wants all the standards back in there and that would include the anti-gun standard."

Murphy said the major concern for RMGO is the fact these types of standards exist in the first place. Development standards adopted as part of a use by special review permit are permanent, and therefore would stay with the property if even the property was sold.

— Tyler Silvy covers government and politics for The Greeley Tribune. Reach him at tsilvy@greeleytribune.com. Connect with him at Facebook.com/TylerSilvy or @TylerSilvy on Twitter.