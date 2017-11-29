Section of Poudre River Trail to be realigned

Greeley officials announced work will begin Monday on a portion of the Poudre River Trail.

A portion of the Sheep Draw Junction west of 59th Avenue will be realigned farther away from the river.

"There are a few areas of the trail that have experienced quite a bit of erosion over the years. By redirecting this portion, we hope to experience fewer closures on this section of the trail," Karen Scopel, Greeley natural lands coordinator, said in a news release.

The realignment will shorten the trail by a fourth of a mile, according to the release. Scopel said seasonal closures will still occur due to standing water, but on a less frequent basis.

This project required approvals from the Army Corps of Engineers and the Poudre River Trail Board, as well as Greeley and Windsor officials. Other areas of the trail damaged by erosion are still undergoing planning.

The new section of the trail is expected to open in mid-December. The original section will remain open to the public until then, with two short detours on non-paved surfaces.

For more information, go to Greeleygov.com/NaturalAreas or PoudreTrail.org.