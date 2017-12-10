Semitrailer truck driver dies after crash with two-car Great Western train in northwest Greeley

A man died Sunday when a two-car Great Western train hit a semitrailer hauling fracking water at a railroad crossing in northwest Greeley.

Lt. Rick Cudworth with the Greeley Fire Department said the train was headed east at about 3:15 p.m. at the crossing near 59th Avenue and O Street when the train made contact with the semi. The semi rolled into a ditch.

Ruth Pacheco and her husband, Claro, saw people running toward the track as they were driving, she said. Then they saw the train backing up and noticed the semi. It was a crumpled heap and its wheels stuck up toward the sky. They stopped to try and help, she said.

Firefighters soon arrived to try and extricate the man trapped inside the semi truck. The man, whose identity will be released after the coroner notifies his next of kin, died. No one in the train was injured, Cudworth said.

By 5 p.m., O Street remained closed, Cudworth said.

Greeley Police Lt. Scott Smith said the investigation is ongoing.

"We haven't had a train- versus-vehicle crash in quite a while," Smith said. "They don't seem to be that common."

The man is the 48th person to die so far this year on Weld County roads. Through this date last year, 54 people had died.