Shoplifter pulls knife on two security guards, Greeley police say

A Windsor man caught shoplifting from a supermarket and pulled a knife on two security guards Wednesday evening could face multiple criminal charges.

Not long after 5 p.m., police say Jacob Liebler, 42, loaded a shopping cart with merchandise inside Safeway, 4848 Centerplace Drive in Greeley. According to Greeley police Sgt. Joe Tymkowych, he then tried to flee the store with the stolen goods.

Two security guards accosted him as he did, though, and tried to stop him. According to Tymkowych, Liebler then produced a knife from inside his coat and threatened the guards with it. One of the security guards was able to swat it out of his hand, and Greeley police arrived not long afterward.

Liebler was booked into the Weld County Jail on suspicion of aggravated robbery, two counts of menacing, two counts of third-degree assault, and possession of a controlled substance. The Weld District Attorney's office has until 3:30 p.m. Monday to file charges against him.