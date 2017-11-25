Squicquero: Understanding teen anxiety and how to approach treatment

Did you know: The National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) finds anxiety disorders affect approximately 25.1 percent of teens between ages 13 and 18?

Did you know: The institute adds that 5.9 percent of adolescents between age 13 and 18 struggle with a severe anxiety disorder commonly emerging around age 6?

Did you know: According to the institute, only 18 percent of youth suffering from anxiety receive mental health treatment.

What is anxiety? A simple definition of anxiety is "an emotional state that occurs when we cannot predict the outcome of a situation and we fear the unknown." ("Psychology Today": Understanding Teen Anxiety, 2015).

Most of the time we can feel stressed about something such as taking a test or speaking in public. Once the stressor is over, we settle back into our normal life routine and we feel much calmer. When the stressor becomes prolonged or chronic it can lead to anxiety.

Test taking is extremely problematic for teens and a variety of symptoms of anxiety are manifested including racing thoughts, trouble breathing, trembling, sweating, a feeling of fullness in the chest that is sometimes feared as a heart attack, stomachaches, nausea, restlessness and worrying or fearing that something bad is going to happen.

Anxiety can arise from a specific situation or a series of multiple events and can rock a teen's world. For example If parents have unrealistic and high expectations of their teen's performance in school, this can lead to anxiety and panic. Specific situations such as problems with family, friends, social relationships, peer pressure, divorce or separation from loved ones or an exposure to a stressful life event can lead to anxiety.

These signs and symptoms are important to list so that a proper diagnosis and treatment plan can be developed by a mental health provider or primary care provider. Many teens and adults who suffer from anxiety keep it to themselves or self-medicate with drugs or alcohol, further damaging their health and quality of life.

In a school setting, anxiety occurs in nearly everyone at some time, especially when one is apprehensive about uncertain outcomes, events or circumstances. Almost 30 percent of students who experience severe anxiety also suffer from test anxiety, which can adversely affect performance on examinations. The consequences of chronic anxiety can include decreased self esteem, reduced effort, depression and loss of motivation and is often a gateway to other negative behaviors such as cutting, substance abuse or other self harming behaviors.

Anxiety is manifested cognitively, behaviorally and psychologically and affected students may be seen by teachers as unmotivated, lazy or less capable than their peers. There are many techniques available under my guidance.

Parents, be patient and prepared to listen and maintain reasonable and realistic goals for your child. Praise and reinforce their effort and seek outside help if the problem persists.

— Sandi Squicquero is a licensed professional counselor who works out of the Medical Hypnosis and Counseling Center at 1180 Main St., Suite 5B in Windsor. She has more than 30 years experience as a counselor and is board certified in medical hypnosis.