St. Michael’s reservoir estate Christmas lighting display to open to public in fundraiser

The Weld County Sheriff's Office, with Art Guttersen, will host A Night of Lights and Christmas Joy fundraiser for the Weld Sheriff's Explorers and the Guadalupe Community Shelter on Dec. 16.

From 5-9 p.m., families can see Christmas lights decorating the St. Michaels' Reservoir estate, 3695 65th Ave. in Greeley. A drive around the property costs $10.

For $20, families can see the lights and stop by the lake house to enjoy some hot cocoa — and even take a selfie with Santa Claus.

All proceeds will go to the Guadalupe Community Shelter, 1442 N. 11th Ave., and the Weld Sheriff's Explorer program.