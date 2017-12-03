Street Smarts: Greeley, Weld County and northern Colorado road closures for the week beginning Dec. 3
December 3, 2017
Street Smarts keeps readers up to date on major road construction projects in northern Colorado and the Greeley area to allow drivers to plan their routes around construction.
Here's a look at this week's road construction projects:
Greeley
» 31st Street, between Trinidad Street and 1st Avenue, impacts westbound lane. Estimated completion end of 2017.
Evans
» 42nd Street, east of U.S. 85 to Idaho Street, work impacts one lane westbound.
» 65th Avenue, between Chardonnay Street and 37th Street, work impacts one lane southbound for street improvements.
Weld
» Weld 47 between Weld 60.5 and 64, near Greeley, closed.
» Weld 48 between Weld roads 51 and 53, near Kersey, closed Dec. 11-15.
» Weld 63 between Weld roads 2 and 6, near Keenesburg, closed Tuesday-Dec. 22.
» Weld 64.5 between Weld roads 57 and 59, near Gill, closed Dec. 11-22.
» Weld 72 between Colo. 257 and Weld road 19, near Windsor, closed Monday-Friday.
» Weld 87 bridge, between Weld road 40 and U.S. 34, near Orchard, work through March 2018.
Highways
» Colo. 14 eastbound/westbound, between Briggsdale and New Raymer, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. East and westbound single lane closures for hand patching. Through December.
» Colo. 257 northbound/southbound and Colo. 60, near Milliken/Johnstown, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday. North and southbound shoulder closures. Intermittent flagger operations for equipment/truck access. Reduced speed. Through September 2018.
» U.S. 85 northbound and southbound, from Eaton to Ault, one lane closure in each direction for paving and shouldering. A permanent detour is in place. Through June 2018.