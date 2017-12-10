The Good Life: Five ways to enjoy the holidays

The holidays are around the corner, and whether you are surrounded by family or flying solo, this time of year can be hard for many reasons.

Here are five steps you can take between now and then to help you enjoy the season even more.

» Plan ahead:

Make a list of everything you still need to do. Each day, pick one or two things to accomplish rather than leaving everything at the last minute. This will help to decrease your stress dramatically, which will give you more time and energy to enjoy the things that matter most, such as time with your family.

It also is important to plan something for the day after the big event you can look forward to. That will help you feel less let down. People often complain of the "Holiday Hangover" that comes when the presents are unwrapped, the family is gone and it's back to "real life." Schedule a massage, meet a friend at a new breakfast spot or snuggle up with hot cocoa and watch a favorite holiday movie.

» Focus on what really matters:

Regardless of which holidays you celebrate, how you celebrate them or why you think they are important, it helps to stay focused on what really matters to you. Are the holidays about the birth of Jesus, the seven principles of Kwanzaa, or the joy on your kid's faces when they realize Santa has visited them? No matter what it is that matters most to you this time of year, stay focused on that instead of getting wrapped up in the consumerism and pressure this time of year can bring.

» Give back:

One of the easiest ways to feel happier is to do something for someone else. It's easy to get wrapped up in yourself and your own feelings, but giving back to others forces you to turn outside of yourself. It can be something as simple as sending a holiday card to a recovering soldier, buying a Christmas tree for a family in need or shoveling the walk for your elderly neighbor. Giving not only makes us happier, but it helps us stay focused on the true meaning of this time of year.

» Create traditions of your own:

Whether you are on your own, with your family, or surrounded by friends, traditions are an important part of the holidays and it's never too late to start them. If you're on your own, you could start a tradition of visiting seniors with no family or start a "leftovers potluck" tradition with your neighbors or friends. This will give you a sense of community rather than isolation and will give you something to look forward to every year. If you're married or part of a family of any size, creating your own traditions will help you bond and increase your intimacy every year as it continues.

» Give the gift of time:

One of the most valuable gifts you can give to yourself and to others is the gift of time. If you find yourself once again begrudgingly buying scented candles and pajamas for Aunt June, try giving her the gift of your time instead. This could be in the form of a heartfelt letter telling her how much she means to you or a coupon you create that entitles her to a day trip to Estes Park with just the two of you. These simple expressions of love will last much longer than any gift you could buy at the store.

— Melissa Snow is a certified life coach in northern Colorado. To suggest a topic you'd like covered, or if you'd like more information about any of the ideas you read in this column, contact her at mmslifecoach@aol.com.