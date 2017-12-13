The need to improve I-25 — and the lack of money with which to do so — were the focus of the Regional Issues Summit

— David May clicked to the next slide of his presentation on Wednesday at the northern Colorado Regional Issues Summit at the Embassy Suites, and it showed a picture that encapsulate the day: A custom Colorado license plate that read "IH8 I25."

"You get in your car, and sometimes you go like hell," said May, CEO of the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce and the convener of the Fix North Interstate-25 business alliance steering committee. "Sometimes it is hell."

The audience laughed, but the issue isn't funny. Coloradans drove 49.3 billion total miles on I-25 in 2015, according to May's presentation, and that figure will increase to more than 90 billion by 2040. If the interstate remains in the same shape it is now, May said, the average drive from Fort Collins to Denver will eventually take three hours. And the Colorado Department of Transportation's $10 billion budget shortfall, which grows by about $1 billion per year, will make it hard for the state to fund the improvements to avoid the bottleneck.

Two Colorado Senate bills designed to alleviate the money problem have not done nearly enough, said transportation industry lobbyist Sandra Hagen Solin, who also spoke at the summit. In fact, the bills may have done more harm than good, she said, because they contributed so little funding but gave the impression something had been done. Senate Bill 228, starting in 2015, transferred about $200 million per year to CDOT from the state's general fund for five years, for a total of about $1 billion by 2020. Senate Bill 267, enacted in July, will generate a total of $2 billion for CDOT between 2018 and 2022 from leases of state buildings. But those funds are merely a Band-aid on the wound of CDOT's shortfall, she said; with CDOT's money needed around the state, much of the financial burden for improving I-25 between Denver and Fort Collins has fallen on local communities.

Indeed, CDOT's next big I-25 project — adding express lanes in both directions between Fort Collins and Longmont — already has been curtailed by that funding shortage. Corey Stewart, CDOT's Region 4 program engineer, said the project originally stretched from Colo. 402 in Loveland to Colorado 14 in Fort Collins. But the shortage means that CDOT can only extend the express lanes as far north as Prospect Road. Larimer and Weld counties, as well as the cities and towns of Berthoud, Fort Collins, Johnstown, Loveland, Timnath and Windsor are contributing $25 million to the project, which is slated to be completed by 2021, Stewart said.

Those express lanes, in addition to already-completed projects such as the southbound climbing lane on Berthoud Hill, will help. But CDOT eventually wants to extend the express lanes all the way from Denver to Fort Collins. That will take a significant injection of money from the state. The question, Hagen Solin said, is how to get it.

Recommended Stories For You

Hagen Solin said Colorado's General Assembly being split — the Senate is controlled by Republicans and the House of Representatives by Democrats — and the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights, which prohibits statewide tax increases without a vote of the people, are the biggest political obstacles to statewide transportation funding reform. It's the job of Hagen Solin and those she lobbies for to "thread the political needle," as she put it, to find a mixture of existing funds, bonding and tax increases that are palatable to the masses that could help fund the transportation infrastructure improvements Colorado needs.

"But there's no funding silver bullet," Hagen Solin said.

Indeed, just about the only thing that is clear — beyond the need for more money — is that existing projects haven't done enough, as the diver of the car with the "IH8 I25" license plate would likely attest.

"The work we've done thus far is an interim solution," May said. "It's the best we can do in a resource-constrained environment."

— Tommy Wood covers education and Evans city government for The Tribune. You can reach him at (970) 392-4470, twood@greeleytribune.com and on Twitter @woodstein72.