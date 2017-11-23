The rugged pioneers: Greeley moms look back at starting Arc of Weld County

Back when the Arc of Weld County got started, the small group met out of a bedroom in Margaret Brown's house.

Without funds for an office and hardly enough members to be considered a true organization, Greeley moms Brown, Cathy Orosz and Kaye Grounds spearheaded the effort to connect the developmentally disabled with much-needed resources. Twenty-five years later it's still going strong.

"We had a little parents' organization here in the 1970s and it wasn't going anywhere, so another mother came to me and said, 'Let's keep it in Greeley and build a better organization,' " Brown said. "We needed 10 members to be a viable organization and we had five, so I called up my friends I knew had developmentally disabled children and I said, 'If you let me list you as a member, the chapter will put the money in for you.' "

Each woman has a child or children with developmental disabilities and wanted to improve their situations. Brown has twin boys who have both been diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome, a form of autism.

"I have been fighting this battle for them since they were 6 years old, throughout different cities," Brown said.

When her sons were in school, children with developmental disabilities were classified as either educable or trainable and placed into public schools, which is where one son went, and her other son was sent to what they called Workshop. Workshop was an old school building on the corner of 35th Avenue and 10th Street, where she said they sent children they didn't consider eligible for public schools.

"I felt there was a need for somebody to do something," said Brown of forming the group. "It didn't necessarily help my own children, but it helped somebody."

The women found each other and connected over the commonality of having a child with a developmental disability. Their children attended school together, and Brown and Orosz attended the same church and briefly lived across the street from one another.

"The group started out slowly, and it just didn't seem like we were making progress. Someone at the state level of Arc suggested we try some breakfast meetings, so we did," Brown said. "We held a meeting one Saturday of every month and had a speaker at every meeting. We found that the parents really didn't have any idea what their children were entitled to. From that we just grew."

The group gradually acquired advocates and funding, getting a major boost when the Arc Thrift Store came to town and provided funding. In 1992, the Arc of Weld County was incorporated as a nonprofit organization.

When Brown's husband died in 1994, she found herself with more time and energy to commit to the group and immersed herself in becoming educated, attending every seminar in the state she could.

Orosz was a nurse and began working for the hospital when her family moved to Greeley in search of better opportunities for her child with special needs.

"I worked with the hospital for 23 years, and after I retired I felt I should give back, so I joined the Arc of Weld County. I could see the need from the day I moved into town," Orosz said.

Today the Arc of Weld County serves all of Weld and six eastern counties, including Morgan, Logan, Washington, Phillips, Sedgwick and Yuma. The organization employs six full-time and one part-time staff. There are 227 members, and the group serves at minimum 750 individuals per year, affecting more than 1,000 people.

Executive Director Larry McDermott said the Arc of Weld County provides services in three areas: Individual advocacy, community organization and legislative advocacy.

Individual advocacy works to serve both children and adults, working with numerous resource agencies, schools and the criminal justice system, and establishing eligibility for needed services.

The community organization portion works to conduct anti-bullying and respite programs, sexual assault prevention and social skills training, retreats, trainings on timely topics, parent support groups, an annual film festival and a volunteer program.

Legislatively, the group lobbies and works to advocate for the disabled through public policy.

"I feel like this group of people, even though their minds did not develop like what we consider normal, they are entitled to the very best that there is, and they should not be considered second-class citizens," Brown said. "Anything I can do to help promote that mission, I will help do it."

Brown's sons are now 65 years old and thriving. Living in their own condos owned by Brown, she said they hold part-time jobs and have hobbies such as the computer and music.

"They're great. They're not a chore to me. They're a blessing," she said.

At 98 years old, Brown still is involved with the group and does what she can to promote awareness and advocate for resources. Orosz also still is involved, attending annual meetings and staying in the loop remotely. Grounds passed away recently.

Brown leaves an impact wherever she goes, telling others, "Life may not be the party that we plan, but while we're here, let's dance."