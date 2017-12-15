There are no ‘low-end people’ — Mailbox for Dec. 16

There are no 'low-end people'

After reading the article about Windsor residents' opposition to the proposed apartment complex southwest of town ("Windsor residents oppose 400 apartments on southwest side of town"), I am embarrassed by the comment of Chris Payne. His reference to "lower-end people" is not only insulting to the hardworking people of this community, but also downright ignorant. I worked for 35 years as a registered nurse, served in the military and volunteer in this community at schools and church.

My husband worked for the U.S. Post Office for 30 years, served in the military and volunteers in this community, as well. We would be those "lower-end of people," since we don't own a $500,000-$1 million home. We could not afford a $2,000 per month rent, either. I can keep you alive Mr. Payne, but am too "low-end" to live near you. Can you imagine the other people in this community who fit that "lower-end" definition? They might include: teachers, school counselors, dental assistants, construction workers, grocery clerks and pretty much anybody making less than $100,000 per year.

Affordable housing in Windsor is a misnomer. It really is quite limited. To imply these apartments are affordable and will devalue anyone's property is elitist. I wish they were affordable.

It really is time for Windsor to get over itself and become a welcoming community to all. We need to reward the hardworking people who teach our kids and provide services to us yet cannot afford to live here by providing truly affordable housing and not insulting them, or anyone, trying to make a living or is down on their luck.

I don't believe God created "lower-end" people. Some of us have been more fortunate than others. Mr. Payne seems to be one of the fortunate. Great for him. Maybe some compassion and empathy are now in order.

Mary Koehler, Windsor