This Week in Windsor, Colorado: 11.15.17-11.21.17

TODAY

Dance, RHYME, & READ STORYTIME, 10 a.m.-10:30 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This story time is developmentally appropriate for children ages 3-6 and focuses on early literacy.

PAWS for Reading, 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

Toddler Tales Storytime, 10:35 a.m.-11:05 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Developmentally appropriate for children ages birth to 3.

Bookmobile, 12:45 p.m.-2:30 p.m., Tozer Elementary School (school days only), 501 Oak St., Windsor.

GETTING CRAFTY, 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This is a weekly drop-in craft program for children 5-12. No registration is required.

Bookmobile, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Promontory Subdivision, 103nd Ave. and 13th St., Greeley.

Bookmobile, 5 p.m.-6 p.m., Windsor Meadows Apartment Homes, 1500 Tipton Dr. Windsor.

Ask a geek, 6 p.m.-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a "geek" on the floor, no registration.

Gifts in a Jar, 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Celebrate the season with us by making unique edible gifts in a jar. For ages 9-12. Registration required.

THURSDAY

Bookmobile, 9 a.m.-9:45 a.m., Windsor Gymnastics Academy (school days only), 687 Academy Ct., Windsor.

PAWS for Reading, 10 a.m.-11 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

BOXES @ Severance Town Hall, 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m., Severance Town Hall, 3 Timber Ridge Parkway, Severance. Use your imagination to build a car, make a fort, or create something the world has never seen before! For ages 2-5 and their grown-ups. No registration required.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB, 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This month we're reading The Crossing Places by Elly Griffiths.

Create, 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This program is geared towards young minds (ages 5-12) who love to create, tinker, and build. No registration required.

Weird Science, 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Join the Library to see cool science in action! For ages 5-12. No registration is necessary.

PAWS for Reading, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

Bookmobile, 4 p.m.-5 p.m., Mountain Shadows Subdivision, 86th Ave. Ct. and 19th St., Greeley.

Full STEAM Ahead, 4 p.m.-5 p.m., Range View Elementary School, 700 Ponderosa Dr. Severance. Build your creative skills with LEGOs, Playmags, marble runs and crafts. All ages, no registration. This event is at Range View Elementary School in Severance.

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Play D&D, No Materials Or Experience necessary. Ages 12-18, registration is required.

Bookmobile, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Owl Ridge Subdivision, 82nd Ave. and 81st Ave. Pkwy., Greeley.

Ask a geek, 6 p.m.-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a "geek" on the floor, no registration.

FRIDAY

Bookmobile, 9 a.m.-10:45 a.m., Tozer Elementary School (school days only), 501 Oak St., Windsor.

Babies and Books Storytime, 9:30 a.m.-9:45 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Ages birth to 1 year.

Whimsical Wobblers, 10 a.m.-11:15 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Full of silliness, songs, books and more. This story time is appropriate for ages 15 months to 2.5 years old.

Bookmobile, 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m., Range View Elementary School (school days only), 700 Ponderosa Dr., Severance.

CoderDojo, 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Encouraging creativity and having fun learning to code! Ages 5-12, no registration is required.

#Friday, 3 p.m.- 5 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Watch movies, play games, or just hang out with your friends at this new program! Ages 9-13, no registration.

Family BINGO Night @ Range View Elementary, 6:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Play BINGO, and win prizes with family and friends! This is a free family event for all ages. No registration is required.

SATURDAY

PAWS for Reading (New Team) , 10 a.m.-11 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

Boxes, 11:30 a.m.-11 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Use your imagination to build a car, make a fort, or create something the world has never seen before! For ages 2-5. No registration required.

Kittens & Coffee, 1 p.m.- 2 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Enjoy donuts and coffee provided by the library while helping to socialize adoptable kittens. All ages, no registration required.

SUNDAY

Bookmobile, 10:45 a.m.-11:45 a.m., Timberline Church, 360 Crossroads Blvd., Windsor.

MONDAY

BOOKMOBILE, 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m., Windsor Gymnastics Academy, 687 Academy Court, Windsor.

Toddler Tales Storytime, 10 a.m.-10:30 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Developmentally appropriate for children ages birth to 3.

PAWS for Reading, 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

Dance, RHYME, & READ STORYTIME, 10:35 a.m.-11:05 a.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This story time is developmentally appropriate for children ages 3-6 and focuses on early literacy.

BOOKMOBILE, 3 p.m.-4 p.m., Founder's Park, Grand Ave. and Founders Cir., Windsor.

PAWS for Reading, 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Your child can read to a licensed therapy dog. Registration required.

Tech Time, 4 p.m.-5 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Play, learn, explore and experiment with the latest and greatest in techy gadgets at Range View Elementary School in Severance. All ages, no registration.

Teen Cooking Club, 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This month join us to make all sorts of BARS! We will make Scotcheroos and M&M Rice Krispie Treats. For ages 12-18. Registration required.

BOOKMOBILE, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Poudre Heights Park, 1670 Green River Dr, Windsor.

Ask a geek, 6 p.m.-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a "geek" on the floor, no registration.

Bookmobile, 6 p.m.-7 p.m., Covenant Park Subdivision, 15th St and Walnut Dr., Windsor.

We'll Read Anything Book Club, 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. This month we're reading Good Friday on the Rez by David Hugh Bunnell.

TUESDAY

BOOKMOBILE, 9:30 a.m.-noon, Severance Town Hall, 3 Timber Ridge Parkway, Severance. Story time is at 10 a.m. and 10:35 a.m.

Stories in Severance, 10 a.m.-11 a.m., Severance Town Hall, 3 Timber Ridge Parkway, Severance. If you and your kids can't make it to Windsor, the Clearview Library District will bring Pete the Cat, Dr. Seuss, stories, puppets, and dancing to you with storytimes at Severance Town Hall! Ages 0-6, no registration required.

BOOKMOBILE, 3 p.m.-4 p.m., Windsor Charter Academy (school days only) 680 Academy Ct., Windsor.

LeGO CLUB, 3 p.m.-4 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Ages 5+. Legos provided and participants will have the opportunity to free-build, as well as take on a variety of building challenges. No registration is necessary.

Bookmobile, 5 p.m.-6 p.m., Eagle Lake Park- Water Valley, Seadrift Dr., Windsor.

Ask a geek, 6 p.m.-7 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Tech questions, e-readers and new technology. Talk to a "geek" on the floor, no registration.

Windsor Community Playhouse Preview, 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Windsor-Severance Library, 720 3rd St. Windsor Community Playhouse actors will perform a brief preview of their upcoming production, Same Time Next Year. No registration required.

Windsor Lions Club meeting, 7 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 328 Walnut St. The Windsor Lions Club is the local branch of Lions Club International, supporting the community through volunteering and resources. (2nd and 4th Tuesdays of the month).